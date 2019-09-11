Paddy Jackson left out of London Irish squad for Munster trip

PADDY JACKSON HAS not been included in the London Irish squad for this Friday’s pre-season friendly against Munster.

The sides will compete for the Jack Wakefield Memorial Trophy at Musgrave Park (7.30pm) as part of their preparations for the new season, with former Ireland and Munster head coach Declan Kidney returning to his native Cork.

Having earned promotion to the Premiership, London Irish signed Jackson from French club Perpignan back in May.

The 27-year-old — along with fellow Ireland international Stuart Olding — was acquitted in the high-profile Belfast rape trial last year. However, Diageo ended their sponsorship of the club after raising “serious concerns” about their recruitment of ex-Ulster out-half Jackson.

Although he has been left out of the squad for this fixture, a peaceful protest is still scheduled to go ahead from UCC to Musgrave Park prior to the match.

“The idea is to give London Irish a very clear message, given the nature of the text messages and how the girl in the Belfast trial was treated, that this level of locker-room talk and misogyny shouldn’t be accepted,” protest organiser Linda Hayden told Cork’s 96fm.

“People who engage in that shouldn’t be held up as role models for kids.”