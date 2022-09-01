Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 1 September 2022
'Not many people can say they've won an All-Ireland' - Smyth excited to work with Donoghue

Paddy Smyth is confident Eoghan O’Donnell will commit to the Dublin hurling cause next season.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 7:35 AM
Paddy Smyth at the launch of AIG’s new Injury Cash product.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

PADDY SMYTH HAS hailed the appointment of Micheál Donoghue as Dublin hurling manager.

The former All-Ireland winning boss was confirmed as Mattie Kenny’s replacement last week, much to the surprise of the public and the Dublin players themselves.

Smyth is looking forward to working under the ex-Galway manager, who was in Parnell Park to take in a couple of Dublin SHC games last weekend. 

“It was kept very quiet, I think that’s the way the county board works. It’s the better way to be doing things,” said Smyth. “It’s exciting news.

“You just hear snippets from people that worked with him, it’s nothing but positivity about him. It’s an exciting appointment so I’m just looking forward to getting to work with him. 

“With Micheál coming in now, I’m sure he’ll be bringing in some fresh faces and new ideas as well. So looking forward to it anyway, whenever we get started.

“He has all the pedigree that you need, not many people can say they’ve won an All-Ireland. So I’m looking forward to working with him.

“It’s good to have someone in place now that can be at the club games, watching over lads and seeing who is putting their hand up to make the panel. 

“I seen he was at the games last weekend. I’m sure there’s lads outside the panel that have ambitions to be getting involved. Some young lads that were on successful U20 teams, I’m sure have ideas about getting into the panel.”

Smyth is confident 2022 captain Eoghan O’Donnell will commit to the hurlers next season, following his dalliance with Dessie Farrell’s football squad this summer.

“Our season was finished and he had the opportunity there. By all accounts he’s a very good footballer too. I’d be friendly enough with Eoghan.

“I haven’t chatted him on that subject but from listening to him as he talking to anyone in our group, he’s a very ambitious guy for our group. He definitely has a lot of belief in what our team can achieve.

“I don’t want to speak for him but I’d be fairly confident in seeing him [with the hurlers] next year.”

Reflecting on last season’s round-robin exit in Leinster, Smyth said: “It’s hard to put your finger on it.

“We started three from three in the championship. And then we had a bad day against Kilkenny in Parnell which was disappointing. To go out on points difference, it’s hard to take. But we didn’t perform in those last two games. No excuses, we just didn’t perform to be honest.

“In a packed-out Parnell against Kilkenny, it was just a very flat performance by us all. We didn’t respond to some setbacks in the game, some of the goals we conceded. So it’s something to look at next year.”

