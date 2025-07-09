Paddy Tally steps down as Derry manager

PADDY TALLY has stepped down as Derry manager, it has been confirmed.

The Tyrone native leaves the job one year after succeeding Mickey Harte in the role.

Derry failed to win a game in the 2025 campaign, and the decision has been reached for a change at the helm, with an announcement on Tally’s replacement to be made in due course.

“I want to thank my management, backroom and medical team and most importantly, the players for their commitment and dedication over the past season,” Tally said following the news.

“Thank you to Derry County Board and the staff in Owenbeg and Celtic Park for their hospitality and support. I wish the Derry Senior Footballers the best for the future.”

Derry GAA Chairperson, John Keenan, added: “We are grateful to Paddy, his selectors, and the wider backroom team for the time and dedication they have given to Derry football over the 2025 season.

“We also acknowledge the sacrifices made by their families in supporting that work. We wish Paddy the very best for the future and thank him sincerely for his contribution to the county.”