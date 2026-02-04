Pádraig Amond extends Waterford contract for two more seasons

WATERFORD FC HAVE announced that club captain Pádraig Amond has pledged his future to the club for another two seasons.

Since joining from Woking Town, the Carlow native has been a huge success for the Blues. Despite their lowly league standing he has twice been named on the PFAI team of the year and has scored 32 goals so far.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 37-year-old said, “I’m delighted to get this deal done. I’ve loved my two years at the club so far from the environment to the people in the club, so I’m delighted to be here.

“I love the fact it’s so close to home for me so my family can come down & watch every game. My son is getting massively into it knowing all the players, and that’s what it’s about for me – enjoying my football.

“Ultimately, I want to do something at this football club. I want to go on a cup-run, try to look further up the league table and break into that top-half. Try to emulate what Drogheda did two years ago and get that momentum.

“We’ve got a really good manager in place in Jon Daly who’s been excellent since he’s come in. We’re in a good place, so I’m delighted to be here for another two years”.