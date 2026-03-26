Manning and Taylor start as Hallgrimsson names his team to play Czechia

RYAN MANNING AND Jack Taylor have been named in the Irish line-up for tonight’s World Cup semi-final play-off against Czechia.

Manning comes in for the suspended Liam Scales, while Jack Taylor replaces the injured Josh Cullen. The team is otherwise the same as it was for the November win over Hungary: Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal, with Seamus Coleman and Manning the wing backs either side of a back three consisting of Jake O’Brien, captain Nathan Collins, and Dara O’Shea.

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Jayson Molumby partners Taylor in midfield, with Chiedozie Ogbene deemed fit to start and thus partner Finn Azaz behind Troy Parrott.

New recruit Harvey Vale is on the bench. Bosun Lawal has missed out on the matchnight squad.

STARTING XI | Czechia v Ireland



Ryan Manning & Jack Taylor the only two changes from the side that beat Hungary in November 💪



Kick-off in 90 minutes, with a packed away end supporting us. Let’s hear you 💚🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/5A4Ie6rwOa — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 26, 2026

Czechia have omitted West Ham’s Tomas Soucek from their starting line-up – he is among the subs – with the returning former captain Vladimír Darida preferred in midfield. Patrick Schick leads the line.

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Kick off in Prague is at 7.45pm Irish time. Ireland must win to progress to a play-off final against either Denmark or North Macedonia in Dublin next Tuesday night. Tonight’s game will go the distance to extra-time and potentially penalties in the teams are level at the end of 90 minutes.