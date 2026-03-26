Bryn Ward signs senior contract with Ulster

ULSTER BACK ROW Bryn Ward has signed his first senior professional contract with the province.

The 21-year-old Ward, who was called into Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad during the Six Nations, has made a significant impact at Ulster since making his first-team debut away to the Lions back in October.

Younger brother of talented Ulster winger Zac Ward, Bryn has represented Ulster on 12 occasions this season – seven of them starts – and has scored two tries.

The Ballynahinch man earned two man-of-the-match awards in January, versus Munster in the URC and Stade Français in the Challenge Cup respectively.

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“I am very happy to sign my first senior contract with Ulster Rugby,” Ward said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to wear the jersey and I’ve managed to fulfil that this season.

“I’m taking everything in my stride and enjoying the pressure that comes with playing at this level. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead and feel driven to keep improving my game as a senior player next year.”

Ulster Rugby’s general manager, Rory Best, added: “Bryn’s standout performances have been a fantastic success story for us this season.

“Credit goes to Bryn for taking his opportunities and the coaching staff within our academy system and senior team who have prepared him to perform at professional level.

“He has shown in a short space of time that he is a player with so much potential, especially around his ball-carrying ability. For a young player, he also has a strong mentality which has allowed him to settle in quickly.

“We are as excited as our supporters to see him continue to develop as an Ulster player in the future.”