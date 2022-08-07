Membership : Access or Sign Up
Harrington loses lead but rallies for a chance of more Champions Tour glory

The Dubliner was four over through the first 10 at Canyon Meadows, having led on Friday, but showed resilience to finish with a 72.

Padraig Harrington lines up a putt.
Image: Jeff Mcintosh
Image: Jeff Mcintosh

PADRAIG HARRINGTON LOST top spot going into the final round at the Shaw Charity Classic, but rallied after a disastrous start yesterday to stay within three shots of new leader Kirk Triplett.

The Dubliner was four over through the first 10 at Canyon Meadows, having led on Friday, but showed resilience to finish with a 72 and take a share of third place alongside Dean Wilson, Alex Cejka and John Huston.

Vijay Singh shot 67 and is one stroke clear of Harrington on five-under-par, but it’s Triplett who sets the standard on seven-under ahead of today’s finish following a solid 68 to edge two clear of Paul Goydos and Jerry Kelly in a share of second.

The 60-year-old was playing in the final group alongside Harrington and Goydos

Triplett is an eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR Champions, the most recent in 2019.

