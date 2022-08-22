Padraig Harrington claims second PGA Champions Tour win of the season

PADRAIG HARRINGTON SEALED the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on Sunday to take his second PGA Tour Champions win of the season.

The 50-year-old claimed a three-shot lead over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee in New York. He shot five birdies in a bogey-free round to close with a five-under 67, which saw him finish on 16-under.

Harrington was one stroke behind former Masters champion Weir before his blistering final round.

He won the US Senior Open Championship in June at Saucon Valley, while he also has four runners-up finishes and a tie for third in 11 starts this year.

