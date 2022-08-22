Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 22 August 2022
Advertisement

Padraig Harrington claims second PGA Champions Tour win of the season

Harrington claimed the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on Sunday.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Aug 2022, 8:44 AM
1 hour ago 6,138 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5846023
File photo of Padraig Harrington.
Image: Jeff McIntosh
File photo of Padraig Harrington.
File photo of Padraig Harrington.
Image: Jeff McIntosh

Updated 43 minutes ago

PADRAIG HARRINGTON SEALED the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on Sunday to take his second PGA Tour Champions win of the season. 

The 50-year-old claimed a three-shot lead over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee in New York. He shot five birdies in a bogey-free round to close with a five-under 67, which saw him finish on 16-under. 

Harrington was one stroke behind former Masters champion Weir before his blistering final round. 

He won the US Senior Open Championship in June at Saucon Valley, while he also has four runners-up finishes and a tie for third in 11 starts this year. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie