Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power confirmed for Irish Open

THREE-TIME MAJOR winner Pádraig Harrington is the latest big name to be confirmed to play at this year’s Irish Open.

With an overall prize fund of €6 million, the Dubliner will also be joined by Séamus Power at the K Club.

Harrington won the event in 2007 at Adare Manor and will be hoping his milestone 30th appearance can deliver the same result this September (4-7).

Rory Mcllroy and Shane Lowry have already committed to the showdown, while Harrington described playing at home as “a privilege.”

“The atmosphere at the K Club is always fantastic, and I know the Irish fans will come out in force once again. It’s an event where you feel the energy of the crowd with every shot, and their support can really motivate you.

“The K Club is a venue that brings back great memories for me and it’s the kind of course that produces exciting finishes. It’s going to be a brilliant week,” Harrington said.

Power is now based in the United States and admitted the prospect of being able to return home will be “a highlight of my year.”