Saturday 14 August 2021
Mixed fortunes for Harrington and Power at Wyndham

The Dubliner endured a tough second round.

Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RUSSELL HENLEY FIRED a six-under par 64 to grab a four-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the US PGA Wyndham Championship while Olympic runner-up Rory Sabbatini charged.

Padraig Harrington failed to make the cut after he carded a six-over-par 76.

Seamus Power, meanwhile, just about made sure he’ll be present at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the weekend.

The Waterford native made the cut by one stroke after a level-par round of 70.

Henley, a 32-year-old American, had seized the first-round lead with an opening 62 and stood on 14-under 126 after 36 holes.

“Just started feeling good with the putter,” Henley said. “Just kind of a boring round, made some putts and had some good saves. I just tried to keep committing to every shot and it just kind of happened.”

Henley began on the back nine Friday and took a bogey at the par-3 12th only to reel off four birdies in a row starting with a 20-foot putt at the 14th and including a 14-footer at the par-3 16th.

World number 56 Henley holed a birdie putt from just inside 18 feet at the par-3 third to reach 12-under, tapped in birdie at the par-5 fifth and sank another from just inside seven feet at the eighth.

Henley seeks his fourth US PGA title and the first since winning the 2017 Houston Open.

“Keep trying to make good decisions and commit to what I’m doing,” Henley said of his weekend plans. “I feel good about my game, but there’s so much golf to be played and I’m just excited to try to keep playing well.”

Sharing second on 130 were Slovakian silver medalist Sabbatini and Americans Webb Simpson and Scott Piercy with England’s Justin Rose and Americans Brian Stuard and Tyler Duncan on 131.

