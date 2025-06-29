Pádraig Harrington chips in for birdie on the 18th to share US Senior Open lead

PADDY! 🇮🇪



He got this rocket to drop for birdie and will play in the final group tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/k9dj2JTYQ4 — USGA (@USGA) June 28, 2025

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON CHIPPED in for birdie on the 18th hole at the US Senior Open on Saturday to play his way in to a three-way tie for the lead and ensure that he will go out in Sunday’s final grouping (3.50pm Irish).

The Dubliner, who is chasing a second senior Major to go alongside his win here in 2022, shot a two-under par 68 in Colorado on Saturday to share the lead with America’s Stewart Cink and Mark Hensby of Australia.

Harrington made four birdies on the front nine to turn up the heat and move to 10-under, but was tracked every step of the day by Cink who fought his way into a share of the lead.

Harrington then stumbled with a double bogey at the par-three 12th, where his tee shot hopped off and over the green and he failed to dig his tricky second shot out of the rough at the first time of asking.

A massive swing at 12 as Padraig Harrington cards a double bogey 5.



Stewart Cink now in the solo lead and 2 clear of the field. pic.twitter.com/G2lrp9PwDl — USGA (@USGA) June 28, 2025

A three-putt on 15 saw him hand back another shot and fall two behind Cink and Hensby, before his chip-in birdie at the last undid the worst of the damage.

“It was special to hole out on the 18th, as I said, with everybody watching, the anticipation. It was very exciting and very nice that I didn’t have to hit another shot,” Harrington laughed.

“That’s why we do it. That’s why we play the game at this age of our life. We still like the idea of competing and hitting great shots.

“In some ways, when you’re playing out here on the Seniors, you’re reliving your past glories, and you hit some great shots that you once hit as a junior, and it feels good.

“We do hit a few of the other ones too. But the whole thing of playing out here is for that thrill again.”

Thomas Bjorn shot 66 on Saturday to sit one shot back on seven-under par, with America’s Steve Flesch next best on four-under.

Harrington said: “Obviously we would have all liked if we got a little bit more under, but it did get tricky there when that wind started swirling around, and I certainly lost a bit of trust on the green.

“It was tough coming home, so it was a nice bonus for me.

“It’s nice to be… as I said to the three lads, we could have taken the day out and just gone out as the three leaders tomorrow.”