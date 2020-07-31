Pádraig Harrington withdraws from next week's PGA Championship

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON WILL not line up at the PGA Championship next week after informing organisers of his decision to withdraw.

As the 2008 champion, Harrington is guaranteed entry to every PGA Championship without needing to qualify.

The Dubliner and Italy’s Edoardo Molinari both withdrew on Thursday, the PGA Tour website reported, with Troy Merritt and Taylor Gooch added to the 156-man field in their place.

Belgium’s Thomas Pieters withdrew on Wednesday, opening up a spot for Harold Varner III when the action tees off at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

