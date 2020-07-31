This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pádraig Harrington withdraws from next week's PGA Championship

Harrington, Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Pieters have all withdrawn.

By Niall Kelly Friday 31 Jul 2020, 9:35 AM
49 minutes ago 1,131 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5164648
Harrington: 2008 winner won't play at next week's PGA Championship.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Harrington: 2008 winner won't play at next week's PGA Championship.
Harrington: 2008 winner won't play at next week's PGA Championship.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON WILL not line up at the PGA Championship next week after informing organisers of his decision to withdraw.

As the 2008 champion, Harrington is guaranteed entry to every PGA Championship without needing to qualify.

The Dubliner and Italy’s Edoardo Molinari both withdrew on Thursday, the PGA Tour website reported, with Troy Merritt and Taylor Gooch added to the 156-man field in their place.

Belgium’s Thomas Pieters withdrew on Wednesday, opening up a spot for Harold Varner III when the action tees off at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie