Roscommon's Padraig Pearses lift first ever Connacht club crown

Padraig Pearses 1-13

Knockmore 1-11

Colm Gannon reports from James Stephens Park, Ballina

PAUL CAREY WAS the star man of the Connacht club SFC final, as Padraig Pearses held off Knockmore to claim their first ever provincial title by two points.

Carey finished the day with eight points for the Roscommon champions, kicking points from every area of the forward line with ease. Pearses looked like they were home and hosed early in the second half when they led by seven points on a score of 1-9 to 0-5 with 43 minutes gone.

But Knockmore didn’t throw in the towel and hit them for 1-2 without reply before the second water break to close the gap to two points, with their goal coming from Charlie Bouke who palmed home from close range after following in a Darren McHale effort that dropped short.

But Pearses responded right out of the gate when the game got going again with Carey, Emmett Kelly and Ronan Daly all kicking points to push themselves five points clear again. Knockmore kept the pressure up and when the ball fell to Aiden Orme four minutes into injury time there were just three points between the sides and his effort flashed over the bar to cut the gap to two at the death.

Pearses started the game brightly and Hubert Darcy had a first half to remember, getting the first score of the day from the penalty spot after Niall Carty had been fouled by Shane McHale. Darcy then ended the half in goal after Paul Whelan had been shown a black card for a hand trip on Orme after the Knockmore man disposed him of the ball.

The Roscommon champions led by 1-2 to 0-1 at the first water break, with Carey and Conor Payne kicking points to go with Darcy’s goal and Knockmore’s only score coming from goalkeeper Colm Reape who put the ball over the bar from play after a quick 45 was played back to him.

The gap was still two at the half time whistle, but an early second half surge from Pearses where they outscored Knockmore 0-6 to 0-1 from the 30th to 43rd minute set them up for a well deserved victory, with Carey being the main man in that purple patch.

The Mayo champions will feel they could have won this one having kicked 14 wides to Pearses two over the course of the second half with eight of those coming in the second half, while Pearses didn’t put a single ball wide in the final 30 minutes.

Their efficiency in front of the posts is why they are the new kings of Connacht and will be licking their lips to take on the Dublin and Leinsiter champions in the semi-final.

Scorers for Padraig Pearses: Paul Carey (0-8, 3f), Hubert Darcy (1-1), Conor Payne (0-1), Ronan Daly (0-1), Tom Butler (0-1), Emmett Kelly (0-1)

Scorers for Knockmore: Aiden Orme (0-5, 1m 1f), Peter Naugton (0-4, 1f), Charile Bourke (1-0), Keith Ruttledge (0-2)

Padraig Pearses

1. Paul Whelan

2. Mark Richardson, 3. Antony Butler, 4. Gavin Downey

5. Conor Lohan, 6. Ronan Daly, 7. David Murray

8. Niall Daly, 9. Conor Daly

10. Lorcan Daly, 11. Niall Carty, 12. Shane Carty

13. Conor Payne, 14. Hubert Darcy, 15. Paul Carey

Subs: 18. Caelim Keogh for Downey, 19. Emmet Kelly for Carty, 20. Tom Butler for Lorcan Daly, 22. Sean Ryan for Keogh.

Knockmore

1. Colm Reape

2. Marcus Park, 3. David McHale, 4. Seán Holmes

5. Nathan Armstrong, 6. Kieren King, 7. Conor Flynn

8. Kevin McLoughlin, 9. Shane McHale

10. Pearse Ruttledge, 11. Adam Naughton, 12. Connell Dempsey

13. James Ruddy, 14. Aiden Orme, 15. Peter Naughton

Subs: 20. Liam Durcan for Ruddy, 24. Charlie Bourke for King, 30. Darren McHale for Park, 17. Keith Ruttledge for Durcan, 23. Kieran Langan for Pearse Ruttledge

Referee: James Molloy