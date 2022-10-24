Tributes paid after passing of former Cork player and senior club winning forward Griffin

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the passing of former Cork footballer Padraigh Griffin, a two-time county senior championship winner with his West Cork club Clonakilty.

Griffin achieved club success as an attacking star on the Clonakilty teams that won Cork senior football championship finals 13 years apart, defeating UCC in 1996 in an unexpected success and in 2009 they overcame St Finbarr’s.

He also featured for the Cork senior team in different National League campaigns.

Advertisement

A statement from Clonakilty GAA paid tribute to a ‘club legend’.

“It’s with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we learnt last evening of the passing of our great Club hero Padraigh Griffin RIP.

“He was probably the best player to have worn the Green and Red in recent times, contributed so much to the Club during his entire playing career and truly was a Club legend.

“To Debbie, Jack and Alex, we extend our sincere sympathies. Our condolences also to Mark, the extended Griffin, Hurley and O’Donovan families and in particular to Helen.

A Guard of Honour will be arranged and those participating are asked to wear Club colours. Full details to follow.

“May Padraigh’s gentle soul Rest In Eternal Peace.”

Padraigh’s father Pat, who passed away in October 2019, won two All-Ireland senior football medals with Kerry. A Glenbeigh-Glencar native, he achieved Sam Maguire success in 1969 and 1970.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Padraigh Griffin. The best footballer many of us ever laid eyes upon. A diminutive colossus, he was a wizard with a ball in his hands whose magic entertained us for years - how he made us cheer. He was also a wonderful human. Our hearts bleed for Debbie & all the gang. #RIPGriff https://t.co/9o87Xn3kQN — Richard Forristal (@R_Forristal) October 23, 2022

So sorry to hear this sad news @clongaa,what an absolute Class footbaler and may he RIP — Clyda Rovers GAA (@clydaroversgaa) October 23, 2022

It is with profound sadness that we learn of the passing of Padraigh Griffin from @clongaa. This most talented and unassuming person was so often the difference between victory and defeat for his beloved club . He was a member of the 1996 and 2009 county winning side. May he RIP pic.twitter.com/y5uGpqQBqo — Paudie Palmer (@PaudieP) October 23, 2022

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam..