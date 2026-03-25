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Páidí Ó Sé. Billy Stickland/INPHO
Honour

The Páidí Ó Sé Cup: Munster senior football trophy named after Kerry legend

The Ghaeltacht man won 11 Munster titles as a Kerry player and a further six as manager.
11.29am, 25 Mar 2026
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THE CUP THAT Páidí Ó Sé won 11 times as a player with Kerry will now be named in his honour. 

The Munster Senior Football Championship will be named after the Kingdom great, Munster GAA have said. 

cork-v-kerry-munster-senior-football-championship-final Paidí Ó Sé lifts the cup now named in his honour. Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The decision was announced following a meeting of the Munster Council on Tuesday night.  

“Comhairle na Mumhan has approved the naming of the Munster Senior Football Cup in honour of the late Páidí Ó Sé of Kerry,” Munster GAA said in a statement.

“The trophy will be presented to the winners of the 2026 Munster Senior Football Final.”

 Ó Sé died in 2012, aged 57. 

The west Kerry man won eight All-Irelands as a player and 11 Munster championships. He added six more provincial championships as Kerry manager from late 1995-2003.

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