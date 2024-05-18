Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Republic of Ireland's Euro 2025 qualifier against France

SUPERVALU PÁIRC UÍ Chaoimh has been granted approval by the GAA’s Central Council to host the Euro 2025 qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and France on 16 July.

The decision was reached at a GAA’s Central Council and management committee meeting on Saturday.

Tallaght Stadium is typically the venue where Eileen Gleeson’s side play their fixtures but it’s expected that the grounds will be unavailable due to Shamrock Rovers’ Champions League qualifiers.

Ireland lost their opening two games against France and England in League A Group 3 in Euro qualifying. Their next outing is at home to Sweden in the Aviva Stadium on 31 May before facing the same opposition in Solna on 4 June.

Another trip follows to Carrow Road in Norwich follows on 12 July for the return game against England before they welcome France to Cork GAA’s county grounds.