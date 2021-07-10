Montpellier sign Italy out-half Paolo Garbisi

MONTPELLIER HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of highly-rated Italy out-half Paolo Garbisi.

The 21-year-old joins the Top 14 side on a two-year contract from Benetton Treviso, with Garbisi impressing during his first Six Nations championship earlier this year.

Garbisi made his Test debut for Italy against Ireland last October, and been capped 10 times.

He also helped Benetton to an unlikely Rainbow Cup title last month, the Italians beating the Bulls in the final.

Montpellier finished 10th in the Top 14 last season, with the arrival of Phillipe Saint-André as head coach in January resulting in a marked improvement in form.

Saint-André also led the club to European Challenge Cup success in May.

“Paolo was the best Italian player of the last Six Nations,’ Saint-André said.

Get exclusive

lions analysis Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

“He really wanted to take up the challenge of progressing and playing for a big club. With the departure of Alex Lozowski and Johan Goosen we really needed a player like him, able to play 10, 12, 15.”

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss whether or not the Lions’ tour of South Africa should really be going ahead, the new faces in Andy Farrell’s Ireland team, and Luke Carty’s return in stars and stripes.