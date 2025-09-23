Registe and McClements miss out on qualification for World finals

DEATEN REGISTE PRODUCED a solid effort in this morning’s session at the Para Swimming World Championships in Singapore, where he finished fifth in his SB14 100m Breaststroke heat.

Registe’s time of 1:09.35 saw him narrowly miss out on automatic qualification for the final, for which he is now the second reserve.

Advertisement

Speaking after his heat, Registe said: “It wasn’t the race I was hoping for but I gave it my all. Maybe went out a bit too fast at the start of the race, could have had a more controlled race overall.”

Barry McClements, meanwhile, swam a 1:03.29 in his S9 100m Butterfly heat, finishing seventh and falling short of a place in the final.

McClements expressed his frustration with his performance afterwards, describing himself as “not too happy with the race at all”.

“I’m two seconds off my PB and not close enough to a final. It’s disappointing,” added McClements, who will return in the S9 100m Backstroke on Friday.

Later this morning, Dearbhaile Brady will make her bow at this year’s Worlds in the SM6 200m Individual Medley final. Brady will compete at 11:11am Irish time.