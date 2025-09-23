Advertisement
More Stories
Ireland's Deaten Registe (file pic). Tom Maher/INPHO
FreePara Swimming

Registe and McClements miss out on qualification for World finals

Dearbhaile Brady will make her bow in the SM6 200m Individual Medley final at 11:11am Irish time.
8.48am, 23 Sep 2025

DEATEN REGISTE PRODUCED a solid effort in this morning’s session at the Para Swimming World Championships in Singapore, where he finished fifth in his SB14 100m Breaststroke heat.

Registe’s time of 1:09.35 saw him narrowly miss out on automatic qualification for the final, for which he is now the second reserve.

Speaking after his heat, Registe said: “It wasn’t the race I was hoping for but I gave it my all. Maybe went out a bit too fast at the start of the race, could have had a more controlled race overall.”

Barry McClements, meanwhile, swam a 1:03.29 in his S9 100m Butterfly heat, finishing seventh and falling short of a place in the final.

McClements expressed his frustration with his performance afterwards, describing himself as “not too happy with the race at all”.

“I’m two seconds off my PB and not close enough to a final. It’s disappointing,” added McClements, who will return in the S9 100m Backstroke on Friday.

Later this morning, Dearbhaile Brady will make her bow at this year’s Worlds in the SM6 200m Individual Medley final. Brady will compete at 11:11am Irish time.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie