Fulham put faith in Scott Parker for bid to bounce back to Premier League

FULHAM HAVE APPOINTED Scott Parker as their new manager on a permanent basis.

The club’s former midfielder had been working in the role on an interim agreement at Craven Cottage.

Having inherited the reins from Claudio Ranieri, Parker was unable to steer Fulham to safety in the Premier League.

He will, however, be given the chance to try and lead the club back to the big time when they drop down into the Championship next season.

Fulham chairman Shahid Khan told the club’s official website: “Scott was brave to accept a very difficult challenge in February when appointed as our caretaker manager.

“Since that time, day by day, whether in training or on matchday, we’ve undeniably become a better football club. Scott will now have another challenge to face, and that is to return Fulham to the Premier League.

“I fully believe Scott is more than up to the task. I appreciate that he’s been clear for many years that his ultimate goal is to excel as a manager, and he will be given every opportunity to succeed at Fulham.

“I also have no doubt that he knows and loves this club every bit as much as our supporters, and that’s an intangible that everyone can welcome.”

Parker added upon landing a first full-time managerial position: “I’m delighted to be appointed head coach of Fulham Football Club and I thank the chairman for entrusting me with this responsibility, as well as the support and encouragement that both he and Tony Khan have provided me.

“The players, staff and fans have all been fantastic with me since I took temporary charge. We are now all focused on ending this campaign with a positive result on Sunday against Newcastle and look forward to preparations for the new season, which have already begun.”

Parker ended his playing career on the books at Fulham. Having joined the club from Tottenham in 2013, he made over 120 appearances before hanging up his boots.

He was captain towards the end of his time on the playing staff, before taking a first-team coaching post in the summer of 2018. During his spell as interim boss of the Cottagers, Parker oversaw three wins from nine games.

