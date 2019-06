ENGLAND MAINTAINED THEIR 100% record at the Women’s World Cup, as they beat Japan 2-0 this evening.

Ellen White scored both goals for Phil Neville’s side, as they topped Group D on nine points.

It was partial revenge, after Japan dumped England out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage four years ago.

More to follow

