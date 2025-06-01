A 24-YEAR-OLD WOMAN has died after becoming unwell at the finish line of the Cork City Marathon.
The young woman was taking part in the half marathon section of the race. She was assisted by medics at the scene at about 1pm today before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died.
“Cork City Council is deeply saddened to confirm that a participant in the Cork City Marathon has tragically passed away,” the council said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”
The marathon began at 8:15am, with the 10km beginning at 8:45am. The half-marathon began at 10:15am. More than 11,000 people took part.
Young woman participating in Cork City Marathon passes away
LAST UPDATE | 44 mins ago
