Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Major boost for Dundalk as leading goalscorer Hoban commits future

The striker has extended his stay at Oriel Park until the end of the 2021 season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 909 Views 1 Comment
Hoban has scored 13 Premier Divison goals this season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

PATRICK HOBAN HAS handed League of Ireland champions Dundalk another major boost with the news the striker has signed a new contract with the club, extending his second spell at Oriel Park until the end of the 2021 season.

Hoban, who has scored 93 goals in 165 appearances for the club and is currently Dundalk’s leading SSE Airtricity League goalscorer, has ended speculation over his future by committing to the Lilywhites for a further two years.

After claiming the EA Sports Cup and their second consecutive league title, Vinny Perth’s side are bidding for a domestic treble when they face Shamrock Rovers in next month’s FAI Cup and Hoban has been central to their success.

Having had a three-year spell in England with Oxford United, Hoban returned to Dundalk at the start of the 2018 season and the Galway native has scored 13 Premier Division goals this term. 

The 28-year-old has already won three league titles, two EA Sports Cup and an FAI Cup during his time with Dundalk and now that he has agreed terms on a new deal, has set his sights on further success.

“I am absolutely delighted to get it done,” he said. “It has been a while but I am thrilled to get it over the line. I have had a very good four years at the club, I am closing in on 100 goals for the club and I hope to do that sooner rather than later. Hopefully, the next two years will be the same as the last few and we can win all the trophies we can.”

patrick-hoban Hoban has been in prolific form this season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dundalk head coach Perth added: “It’s great news. There has been a lot of noise about contracts and when people are going to sign but both parties have been working in the background on this one and I am just delighted all got finished this week. I would like to thank Mike Treacy and Peak6 for all their hard work and endeavour in getting the deal done.

“Pat is really important to us in terms of his character both on and off the pitch. He brings real leadership for us, he is a big player for us. The challenge for Pat is for him to continue to perform on the pitch, to continue to score goals and we have to set new targets for him.”

Dundalk conclude their league campaign with games against Cork City and St Patrick’s Athletic over the next two Fridays, before facing Rovers in the Aviva Stadium FAI Cup final on Sunday 3 November.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

