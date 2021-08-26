Membership : Access or Sign Up
Patrick Bamford handed first England call-up for World Cup qualifiers

The striker represented Ireland at underage level and was linked with a senior call-up in the past.

Patrick Bamford (file pic).
LEEDS STRIKER Patrick Bamford received his maiden England call-up as Gareth Southgate named his first squad since Euro 2020.

The striker was capped by both Ireland and England at underage level as a youngster.

In 2019, Mick McCarthy indicated Bamford was interested in a senior Ireland call-up, though Stephen Kenny later played down the prospect of the player lining out for the Boys in Green, and the chances of that happening now appear to be over.

With the wounds of their penalty shoot-out final defeat to Italy still raw, the Three Lions next week kick off a World Cup qualification triple-header against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

Bamford is the only uncapped player brought into the squad, having impressed since Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League last summer.

There is no place for Mason Greenwood, but Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the group, having missed the Euros through injury.

Ben White and Ben Chilwell went to the tournament but are not included in a squad that welcomes back Jesse Lingard, who was cut from the provisional Euros group, and Nick Pope, who missed the tournament through injury.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden miss out due to injury.

Southgate was pleased to welcome Bamford into the squad for the first time, having worked with the Leeds striker during his time as manager of the U21s.

He said: “It is a fresh cycle and we would always pick the bulk of the squad from the summer. We are only two games into the season so we were never going to make big changes.

“There are some players, Ben White who has Covid and Ben Chilwell has not played since the Champions League final.

“Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford were injured so there was an opportunity in the forward areas. We were pleased with what Ollie (Watkins) did and now there is an opportunity for Patrick as a number nine.

“His progress with Leeds has been excellent, he was very close at the end of last season. We worked with him at U21 level so we know him anyway and it is a special moment for his family.”

England captain Harry Kane is also in the 25-man squad.

Kane had been linked with a move to Manchester City all summer and missed the start of Tottenham’s season, but this week confirmed he would be staying at Spurs.

Southgate welcome his situation being resolved, adding: “In terms of Harry’s situation, it is settled. It looks like he will be a Tottenham player and that is obviously fantastic for Tottenham especially.

“Harry got into the game at the weekend and I am expecting he will play a fair part tonight (against Pacos de Ferreira). The good thing from our point of view is it looks like everything is resolved and settled club-wise. He has got a clear focus now and I am sure he is looking forward to getting out on the pitch with Tottenham and then us next week.”

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

Press Association

