Patrick Hickey sets sights on scaling new heights with Bohemians

PATRICK HICKEY WAS quite literally head and shoulders above every other player in the League of Ireland during the 2025 season.

The Galway United utility player was involved in the most aerial duels throughout the campaign – an average of 19 per game. The man from Des Plaines was flying high, alright.

John Caulfield loved the all-action Chicago native and mostly used him in attack, leading the line and lending a hand (or forehead) when required for defensive duties.

But when other clubs came sniffing over the winter, Hickey felt he could use it as a chance to get some certainty about where managers felt he would be best suited.

His chat with Bohemians boss Alan Reynolds did not go as planned.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I think it was one of those conversations where, looking back on it, I was looking for a bit more clarity than I probably got in the conversation because I have played pretty much everywhere since I’ve come to Ireland,” Hickey said.

“So, when I went to meet with Rennie, I was like ‘where do you really see me?’ And he told me four different positions.”

And yet, Dalymount Park is where Hickey ended up. Well, Aviva Stadium last Sunday for the 0-0 draw with St Patrick’s Athletic to begin their 2026 campaign.

“Coming into pre-season, I didn’t know what the story was. But when you look at the quality around the team, every position has got competition for places. There’s players up the pitch, down the pitch that deserve to play, and the ones that didn’t play probably feel very hard done by. So anytime that I can get on the pitch, I think is a blessing.”

Hickey was thrown into a three-man defence – a five when the wing backs dropped back – against St Pat’s.

He reckons it was the first time he played there since his time at Athlone Town in 2022, or a spell in Spain with Villeneuva.

Alongside him was another debutant, Sam Todd, and his vocal presence was something that helped the new-look partnership settle quickly.

Hickey also praised the positive, front-footed approach from goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka, and the confident nature of

“The players and coaching staff here make it easy for me because there’s so much movement and flexibility in positions. We have midfielders who want to get on the ball. Jordan [Flores] can play left centre-back and No 6, so when he comes asking for the ball it makes my job easier. I just give him the ball. Dawson [Devoy], I just give him the ball.

“The difficulty is playing in a team where players don’t want the ball. That’s not the case here.

“I think I’ve significantly improved as a player, leader, and vocally. I’ve been challenged to play in a new position. That’s been difficult but it’s what I’m here for.”

Hickey’s parents – Tom and Jean – flew over from Chicago to take in the game at the Aviva on Sunday. “My Dad was buzzing. Every time I looked it seemed he was about to cry so I tried to avoid eye contact. They were thrilled and it was definitely a special moment for the family. I wish we could have got the win.

“Those butterfly feelings you get in your stomach are a blessing. How fortunate am I to play on this occasion and feel that feeling. That’s why we play the game. Football is 90% hard work and the other 10% is the best feeling in the world. [Sunday] was awesome.”

Hickey’s parents will be staying for a bit longer, making the trip west to see their son face Sligo Rovers on Saturday while also visiting their daughter – Catherine – in Galway.

Related Reads Aviva Stadium opener for Bohs and St Pat's shows vision and ambition League of Ireland needs 'I probably would have gone down a much, much darker path if this pitch wasn’t here' Stakes never higher in League of Ireland's game of risk and reward

The aim is to give them something memorable to return for when the season – Bohs’ last at Dalymount before it is redeveloped – comes to a close.

“As a team, a club like Bohemians must be aiming to win trophies. Whether it’s winning the league, Cup or qualifying for the European league phase. We must set our sights there because that is what the club deserves. That’s what Bohemians is.”

It may be a tall order but no better man than Hickey to help them scale such heights.