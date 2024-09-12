Galway United’s Patrick Hickey named LOI Player of the Month for August

PATRICK HICKEY OF GALWAY United has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for August having helped keep the Tribesmen in the hunt for European qualification.

August was an unbeaten month in the Premier Division for John Caulfield’s team with Galway earning an away win over Dundalk to start the month and a superb home victory over Derry City to end it.

In between, they drew with Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium and took a point from their clash with in-form St Patrick’s Athletic at Eamonn Deacy Park. A penalty shootout defeat to Shelbourne in the FAI Cup was the only blot in any otherwise impressive period.

The 6’ 6″ midfielder played a vital role for Galway in August – scoring two goals; the winner against Derry and a fine strike to hand his team the lead against the champions.

While his goal against the Candystripes was an instinctive close range finish, his effort against Rovers was a true strike that flew into the bottom corner of Leon Pohls’ goal.

Having moved to Ireland after a spell in the Spanish lower leagues, the versatile player impressed with Athlone Town before moving west.

Hickey won the vote of SWI members, beating the impressive St Patrick’s Athletic pair Jake Mulraney and Zack Elbouzedi into second and third respectively.

The Chicago-born player follows teammates Stephen Walsh and Brendan Clarke in receiving nominations this season. Hickey becomes the 12th Galway United player in the 53-year history of the award to claim the prize.

He is also just the second American to win it, following Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Nicky Broujos in February 1998.

Speaking after receiving his award, he said, “It was a bit of shock. I was thrilled to be nominated.

“I didn’t really think I’d have a chance of winning it because some of the players on the list are brilliant footballers who have done incredible things. It was a great feeling and then to find out I won was even more special.”

“It was good timing. My sister has just started her Masters degree here at the University of Galway and my parents came over to help her settle in. They were over from America at the time. We were going out to eat and John Caulfield called me to tell me I’d won. I got in the car and said I won Player of the Month. My dad started screaming!

“It was special, it was awesome. It was great that they were here with me, rather than over a phone call.”

On playing the best football of his career with Galway, Hickey added, “I’ve noticed a lot of development in myself over the last three or four years. I’ve gotten significantly better as a player. Playing in Spain, you learn different things and then I came to Ireland for a new experience.

“It is a different type of league entirely. It took me time to adapt and now that I have, it’s reflected in my play and my output.”

The six-man shortlist for August’s Player of the Month award was made up of Drogheda United left back Conor Kane, UCD striker Mikey Raggett and Dylan Watts of Shamrock Rovers.