A MASTERCLASS FROM Patrick Horgan on Saturday night secured Cork their place in the Allianz League semi-finals as they beat Galway 1-26 to 0-23.

The Glen Rovers clubman finished as man of the match with a tally of 1-13, his goal coming after he expertly picked Daithí Burke’s pocket. He put his finger to the mouth in celebration, although it was unclear who it was aimed towards.

Patrick Horgan with the first goal of the game as the Cork ace pounces on a mistake in the Galway defence.



It comes after some had who wondered if Cork would be better served by using forward as an impact substitute. Earlier this year the captaincy was transferred from Horgan to Mark Coleman. He did not start the 0pening league wins over Clare and Offaly. Instead, Shane Kingston led the line and took the frees.

“The best inside forward in the game,” said former Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash, speaking on the latest hurling episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast.

“It is nothing to do with friendship. Against Limerick, they took him off with ten minutes to go. Was it to mind him or what? He gave Dan Morrissey a torrid time.

“His feet were so electric for the one he caught over Dan’s head and gave across to Shane (Kingston). He just spun him. Then he goes out Saturday night and puts in a performance of the ages.

“He was brilliant for the Glen. I don’t mean to be disrespectful to any other Glen player. But when you go out against the Glen you know you are marking Hoggie. You might be double marking him!

“He’d a fantastic club championship after being top scorer last year. Then you had fellas saying he is past it. Do three months make that much of a difference?”

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Despite his age, Nash explained Horgan is in top shape physically and has a superb injury record.

“I meet him in the gym, he is leaner than ever. This guy lives, eats, sleeps, breaths hurling. He is still Cork’s best forward,” he said.

“He is stretching in front of the television. He looks after his body. He has had broken fingers and played with them. If you ever meet him, look at his hands.”

On the celebration, the two-time All-Star was unsure about the inspiration behind it. When pressed, he suggested there could be several reasons.

“Well, I haven’t spoken to him since the game, but I think there is a couple of people in line for that. The people who wanted him as an impact sub being number one. Touted him as finished. 33 or whatever he is.

“I think he has had knockers in Cork as well and even in management, he was left off in games and a couple of things. I just think he wasn’t overly happy at the start of the year.

“I think it was just, ‘everyone buzz off and leave me alone.’ I understand the age thing. Physically if I was to go back to inter-county now I wouldn’t be able to. You can’t judge a number. Judge a body.

“If it was he is slowing down, if his hurling is poor. But he was exceptional against Limerick. His creation of scores, he had a few wides but it was his first full game back since the county final. I think it was just ‘f off, leave me alone. Leave me be Hoggie.’ I could be completely incorrect but I think he is just pissed off with people knocking him.

“It is all grand saying you are 33. But he runs like a 20-something-year-old, hurls like a 20-something-year-old and is enjoying the game like a five-year-old.”

