Sligo Rovers' Patrick McClean has red card against St Pat's overturned on appeal

PATRICK MCCLEAN IS free to play for Sligo Rovers in their next League of Ireland Premier Division fixture after his controversial red card against St Patrick’s Athletic on Sunday was overturned.

With the game level at 0-0 at Richmond Park, Rovers were reduced to 10 men when McClean received a straight red card for a foul on Mason Melia despite clearly not being the last defender, with Sebastian Quirk in position to cover.

Referee Damien MacGraith’s misinterpretation of the situation saw him send off McClean, with Pats going on to win the game 3-0 against 10 men.

The result left Sligo Rovers just seven points above bottom-placed Cork City in the race to avoid relegation.

The League of Ireland today confirmed that Sligo Rovers’ appeal for wrongful dismissal against McClean had been upheld by an independent appeal committee of the FAI, which means the Derry-born centre-back will no longer be suspended for one league match.

McClean, the 28-year-old younger brother of Republic of Ireland centurion James McClean, returned to Sligo Rovers in June after seven years with Derry City and Glentoran.

He has been a standout performer for John Russell’s side since his arrival from Glentoran this summer for an undisclosed fee, scoring two goals from centre-back in his five appearances to date.