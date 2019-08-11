Patrick Reed wins Northern Trust for first victory since 2018 Masters

Updated at 00.58

PATRICK REED SECURED his first victory since last year’s Masters, winning the Northern Trust by one stroke on Sunday.

Reed completed a consistent showing at the opening event of the FedEx Cup play-offs with a two-under 69 in the final round at Liberty National Golf Club.

The American finished at 16 under, a shot ahead of Abraham Ancer (69), to win the tournament for the second time.

It marked Reed’s seventh win on the PGA Tour and first since his only major success at Augusta last year.

He moved into second, behind Brooks Koepka, in the projected FedEx Cup standings.

Ancer had a few hiccups on his front nine with bogeys on the fourth and sixth holes but finished with four birdies for the day.

Harold Varner III continued his climb up the leaderboard to tie for third place at 14 under with Jon Rahm, who once had control of the leaderboard through his final round.

The Spaniard got through the front nine with three birdies but after the turn, he found trouble and had three bogeys on five holes to finish with a 69.

Adam Scott rounded out the top five at 13 under by executing an impressive round that was highlighted by seven birdies.

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen and Brandt Snedeker tied for sixth place at 12 under, while Ian Poulter and Justin Rose finished in a tie for 10th a shot further back.

The play-offs will continue with the BMW Championship beginning on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Shane Lowry finished tied for 52nd on three under par.

Leading final round scores on Sunday at the US PGA Northern Trust tournament in Jersey City, New Jersey (par-71, USA unless noted):

268 – Patrick Reed 66-66-67-69

269 – Abraham Ancer (MEX) 67-65-68-69

270 – Harold Varner 67-67-68-68, Jon Rahm (ESP) 64-68-69-69

271 – Adam Scott (AUS) 68-69-69-65

272 – Jordan Spieth 67-64-74-67, Rory McIlroy (NIRE) 65-68-70-69, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 68-65-70-69, Brandt Snedeker 71-67-63-71

273 – Ian Poulter (ENG) 68-66-71-68, Justin Rose (ENG) 65-68-69-71

274 – Jason Kokrak 68-70-70-66, Andrew Putnam 69-64-74-67, Patrick Cantlay 70-67-70-67, Justin Thomas 67-68-71-68, Kevin Kisner 64-70-72-68, Troy Merritt 62-70-72-70

275 – Ryan Moore 68-72-67-68, Wyndham Clark 67-66-73-69, Webb Simpson 65-73-67-70

276 – Corey Conners (CAN) 66-71-70-69, Cameron Champ 71-70-66-69, Billy Horschel 72-67-67-70

277 – Kevin Tway 68-73-71-65, Adam Schenk 67-72-71-67, C.T. Pan (TPE) 68-67-72-70, Bryson DeChambeau 68-68-71-70, Dustin Johnson 63-67-74-73, Danny Willett (ENG) 66-70-66-75

