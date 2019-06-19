Pats target Henrik Larsson's son as key man in Europa League clash

Larsson: won his first two senior international caps in 2018.

Larsson: won his first two senior international caps in 2018.

ST PAT’S WILL be on red alert when they come up against ‘Heir Jordan’ in Europe next month.

Harry Kenny’s Saints host Swedish runners-up IFK Norrkoping on 11 July in the first leg of their Europa League first round qualifier.

And Kenny has targeted the son of Swedish royalty as the man they must shackle.

Jordan Larsson, son of Celtic great Henrik, has discovered a golden touch this season with eight goals in 11 league matches as the northerners — who sit seventh — look to chase down early pace-setters Malmo.

“It is a very difficult draw,” Kenny told the club website.

“Any Swedish club football teams will be very, very good. The teams we would know the most in this country would be Malmo. This Norrkoping outfit finished second in their league last year, have won plenty of titles over the years and competed in Europe.

A young Jordan Larsson celebrates with dad Henrik at Celtic Park in 2004. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“They will be very experienced with a number of internationals in their team, and obviously the big name in their side is Henrik Larsson’s son.

“So it is a big game to look forward to, but we have a couple of league games in between that which will be just as important so we will get our analyst onto it and he will prepare in great detail and we will look at that over the next few days.”

