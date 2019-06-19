This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pats target Henrik Larsson's son as key man in Europa League clash

Jordan Larsson has eight goals in 11 league matches for Norrkoping.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 9:39 AM
38 minutes ago 954 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4688689
Larsson: won his first two senior international caps in 2018.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Larsson: won his first two senior international caps in 2018.
Larsson: won his first two senior international caps in 2018.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ST PAT’S WILL be on red alert when they come up against ‘Heir Jordan’ in Europe next month.

Harry Kenny’s Saints host Swedish runners-up IFK Norrkoping on 11 July in the first leg of their Europa League first round qualifier.

And Kenny has targeted the son of Swedish royalty as the man they must shackle.

Jordan Larsson, son of Celtic great Henrik, has discovered a golden touch this season with eight goals in 11 league matches as the northerners — who sit seventh — look to chase down early pace-setters Malmo.

“It is a very difficult draw,” Kenny told the club website.

“Any Swedish club football teams will be very, very good. The teams we would know the most in this country would be Malmo. This Norrkoping outfit finished second in their league last year, have won plenty of titles over the years and competed in Europe.

Celtic Celebrate Winning League Title A young Jordan Larsson celebrates with dad Henrik at Celtic Park in 2004. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“They will be very experienced with a number of internationals in their team, and obviously the big name in their side is Henrik Larsson’s son.

“So it is a big game to look forward to, but we have a couple of league games in between that which will be just as important so we will get our analyst onto it and he will prepare in great detail and we will look at that over the next few days.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie