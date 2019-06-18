This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Limerick youngster joins Bradford on permanent deal from Leeds

Paudie O’Connor, 21, earned the captain’s armband at Bradford towards the end of last season, and he has returned to Valley Parade.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 9:25 PM
39 minutes ago 1,578 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4688458
Paudie O'Connor in action for Limerick in August 2016.
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO
Paudie O'Connor in action for Limerick in August 2016.
Paudie O'Connor in action for Limerick in August 2016.
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO

IRISH DEFENDER PAUDIE O’Connor has joined League Two Bradford City from Leeds United on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old made four first-team appearances for Leeds having joined from his hometown club Limerick in 2017.

He spent the first half of Marcelo Bielsa’s debut campaign on loan at Blackpool in League One before joining division rivals Bradford City in January due to a lack of minutes received at Bloomfield Road.

O’Connor went on to earn the captain’s armband at Bradford under manager Gary Bowyer, and will now return to Valley Parade on a permanent basis despite their relegation from League One last season.

“This is the best possible move for me,” said the centre-back. “Gary and I have a great relationship.

“We compliment each other well and I understand his demands. He plays football the right way so it suits me down to the ground, signing for City.

Being a leader comes with the way I play. I am always on the front foot. Over the coming three years, I am desperate to be associated with success.

“Playing here at Valley Parade in front of the crowd is a great feeling. It played a big part in my decision to sign a long-term deal here.

“I will do all I can to help us get promoted. I have committed myself to the club and want to concentrate on my football.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

