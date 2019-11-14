Injury forces Ireland's Dunne to withdraw from European Tour Q-School

IRELAND’S PAUL DUNNE has been forced to withdraw from the final stage of the European Tour’s qualifying school due to a wrist injury.

The Greystones native, who has had a disappointing season, was hoping to win back his European Tour card which he lost after missing the cut at the Portugal Masters last month.

Fellow Irishmen Jonny Caldwell, Gavin Moynihan, Niall Kearney, Robin Dawson and Michael Hoey are all scheduled to tee up at Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona where the top 25 golfers will receive European Tour cards.

Dunne began the week in 118th place in the Race to Dubai, with the top 117 securing full playing privileges for next season at the conclusion of the event.

The six-round final stage of Q-school gets underway on Friday, but Dunne told Irish Golf Desk he will not be taking part.

“I won’t be playing this week,” he said.

“Have an ongoing wrist injury that’s gotten worse and I’m going to take some time to sort it out. I’m trying to get to the bottom of it.”

