The star Kerry defender who was told he was too small for football

THE WORD WAS I was too small. And although I was small, my studs were as big as anyone else’s - Roy Keane, Keane.

Kerry defender Paul Murphy is in his 11th season of senior inter-county football. His debut campaign in 2014 was punctuated by Sam Maguire success, an All-Ireland Final man-of-the-match display, and a first All-Star award. The dream run for a rookie player.

But when he was an U16 player, Murphy couldn’t make the South Kerry team. The doors to the Kingdom remained locked at minor level. The word was he was too small. He would have to wait until the U21 grade before a chance would materialise. Murphy filled the vacancy at wing half-back as Kerry reached the 2012 Munster final that ended in defeat to Cork after extra-time.

At home in Rathmore, Murphy’s talent was immediately recognised. And always appreciated. Equally strong off both feet, he was suited to a place in the forwards as much as in the backs. Murphy knew what he could offer with his adaptability too. But it would take time for the message to spread across the county.

Paul Murphy tackling Cork's Kevin Hallissey in the 2012 Munster U21 final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“He had right and left [foot] from a very early age, when the rest of us didn’t,” says Rathmore’s current senior manager David McCarthy who is the same age as Murphy. He saw the makings of a future Kerry great from when they were both U8.

By the time they turned 21, McCarthy had swapped playing for coaching. Murphy was set for a different path, his arc just starting to rise.

“I wouldn’t have had the commitment that Paul had. He always did have the skill levels. He always made the right decision It’s probably a classic thing underage where the bigger players might get the nod ahead of smaller players.

“But once everyone got on the same level, it was quickly noticed how good he was.”

In 2021, after announcing his retirement as a Kerry footballer, Peter Crowley had a visitor. It was his friend and former teammate, Paul Murphy. This was more than a friendly visit. It was an intervention. They’d known each other since their Sigerson football days in UCC, although they weren’t particularly close at the time. But after Murphy make the breakthrough to the Kerry seniors, the pair became housemates.

Murphy’s words failed to inspire a change of heart on this occasion but the effort was appreciated.

“I wasn’t for turning,” Crowley says, stilling reflecting on that memory with gratitude. Having made his Kerry bow in 2012, he was happy to walk away with his All-Ireland medal from 2014.

He’s not surprised that Murphy stayed the course, and is still meeting the Kerry standard after more than a decade of service. The enduring quality of Paul Geaney — the other survivor of that starting team who defeated Donegal 11 years ago — isn’t a shock to him either.

“The two Pauls would have always been very similar in terms of their preparation,” says Crowley. “They’ve always been very dedicated, always doing the extra bit in terms of keeping their body in good shape. Particularly Paul Murphy would have always been very thorough in his preparation.”

Brian Kelly, Declan O'Sullivan, Peter Crowley and Paul Murphy celebrate after Kerry's 2014 All-Ireland final win. Donall Farmer / INPHO Donall Farmer / INPHO / INPHO

Murphy first came to prominence for Kerry in the half-back line, and is currently playing the specialist role of the man-marking corner-back. He’s danced with some of the best forwards in the country this year.

Crowley remembers the 2016 campaign when the Rathmore man was deployed along the half-forward line. He scored 1-1 in the Munster final that year, as Kerry defeated Tipperary to secure their 78th provincial crown.

That versatility he had mined on the club field was bearing fruit on the inter-county stage.

“You kind of forget how long he’s been there,” Crowley adds. “He was about 23 when he got his first start. To keep playing at 34 at a high level in a kind of position where he hasn’t always played. He made his name as a half-back and would have played all over us as well.”

Rathmore have a proud tradition of All-Ireland final representation. And Murphy is not their first man-of-the-match winner either. Din Joe Crowley was the MVP in the 1969 decider against Offaly. Aidan O’Mahony won the award in Kerry’s 2006 triumph over Mayo while sticky corner-back Tom O’Sullivan was the top pick in the 2009 final against Cork.

And that’s not the end of Rathmore’s cast of Kerry heroes. Declan O’Keeffe won two All-Irelands as the Kerry goalkeeper. And now Shane Ryan is their man between the sticks. But what is perhaps most interesting about Kerry’s current netminder is that he is primarily an outfield player for the club.

Rathmore boss McCarthy explains where the switch in positions occurred.

“I think it actually came about through soccer. He went for trials in England with a couple of clubs when he was young and it was someone in Killarney Celtic that pulled him in as a goalkeeper. He was in a development squad with Kerry so he ended up in goals with Kerry underage all the way through.

“He’s very rarely played in goal at senior level for Rathmore because he’s probably wasted in goal for us. I was starting to get tempted [to try it] when I saw the new rules. I was thinking that’s definitely something you could be throwing out if there was a plus one going forward, Shane would be the one you’d want. But you’d much rather have him in the full-forward line shooting.”

Murphy has a few years on Ryan, which meant the young goalkeeper had an older brother from home to turn to when his Kerry call-up arrived in 2019. It was the same level of support that Murphy received from O’Mahony when he was a young pup in the Kerry camp. Double it and pass it on. Another huge plus for the Rathmore conveyor belt that keeps producing high value players with each passing generation.

Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan carrying the Sam Maguire after the 2022 All-Ireland final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Aidan was very good to Paul when he came in,” says McCarthy, “And obviously it’s probably a great thing when you go into a set-up like that, that you have someone from your own club to put the arm around you and bring you with him, especially for something as big as an All-Ireland final.

“Shane had that from Paul in 2019. It’s great that there’s the two of them involved in it and that he had that experience to lean on when he needed it.”

In 2021, Paul Murphy was selected as Kerry captain. His clubmate Aislinn Desmond was also appointed to lead the Kerry Ladies through that year, doubling the sense of pride felt in the East Kerry outfit.

But in 2022, Murphy lost his starting place for Kerry’s first All-Ireland success in eight years. He had injury trouble that season, but he still brought impactful energy off the bench. One particular moment stands out for McCarthy: injury-time in a dramatic All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin. Murphy made his introduction in the 62nd minute.

“He was the one that hit the kick-pass for the free [on David Clifford] that Seanie Shea put over. So, he was doing well as the impact sub. He came on, freshened things up and probably had that sense of calm about him.”

Paul Murphy carrying the ball for Rathmore in the 2023 All-Ireland intermediate final. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Surely a frustrating time for Murphy, although the club would provide sanctuary for him later that season in the form of an All-Ireland intermediate title.

“That was obviously a massive thing for everyone on the club,” McCarthy says recalling the joy of that Croke Park triumph over Galbally Pearses of Tyrone.

Club football is liberating for Murphy too. Where inter-county football can often be restrictive, there are more opportunities for him to explore the true depths of his skillset with Rathmore.

“When he comes in with the club, he does get that freedom. He might be out the field in the half-back line or we might shove him up to the half-forward line. We won the East Kerry championship last year and Paul was actually playing in midfield for the last 15 minutes.

“We were under serious pressure, and Paul was the one that settled the ship. He came up with scores to drag us over the line.”

Kerry lost their All-Ireland title in 2023, but one upside for Murphy was that he had regained his starting position in the team. In a county of Kerry’s large talent pool, his time in the exclusion zone could well have dragged on. Sometimes, there’s no way to arrest the slide.

But Crowley can attest to the extent of Murphy’s resilience, as well as his ability to put the interests of the team above his own.

“That would be his attitude. He’s a very good team player. He’s always someone who would put the team first. I know from my time playing, and even more so since that, like, his own teammates would really value him.

“He’s a very good man in the group, he’s a very important person in the group. He brings the group together. He’s always the fella in the WhatsApp group that’s organising things. The younger fellows would really always kind of gravitate to him.”

RTÉ’s Up For The Match will feature the Rathmore club on this year’s edition of the show that precedes the football decider. It’s always an honour when they have representation in a Kerry jersey on All-Ireland final day. To have two players involved in central roles is all the more prestigious. And against their 2014 opponents Donegal to bring things full circle for Murphy.

Rathmore reached the quarter-finals of the Kerry senior county championship last year, losing out to eventual winners Dr Crokes who would also go on to contest the All-Ireland semi-final. McCarthy awaits the return of Ryan to boost his attacking formation, and veteran defender Murphy who was once told he was too small for football.

“Paul mightn’t have had the height but he was always fierce,” says McCarthy. “He was a tenacious half back. He never shied away from anything. Paul went into every tackle.

“It’ll be great to have the two boys back in, hopefully with a couple of more All-Ireland medals.”