This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Connell set to end stint as forwards coach with Stade Francais

Reports in France say both O’Connell and Mike Prendergast will move from Heyneke Meyer’s backroom team.

By Sean Farrell Friday 22 Mar 2019, 10:24 AM
1 hour ago 3,341 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4555345
O'Connell on the field at Murrayfield before punditry duties with BBC.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
O'Connell on the field at Murrayfield before punditry duties with BBC.
O'Connell on the field at Murrayfield before punditry duties with BBC.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FORMER MUNSTER AND Ireland second row Paul O’Connell will reportedly leave his post with Top14 club Stade Francais at the end of the season, according to reports in France last night.

The Limerick man took up responsibility for the Paris club’s line-out last summer, but RMC Sport report that he has announced his departure to the squad amid suggestions of a difference in opinion with ex-Springbok, Blue Bulls and Leicester coach Heyneke Meyer.

O’Connell worked within the Ireland U20s setup last season under head coach Noel McNamara.

The 2015 Bouclier de Brennus winners currently sit eighth in the Top14, just five points off the pace for the Barrages.

RMC also report that Mike Prendergast will also move on after a year with Stade and is in advanced talks with Toulon, who are in search of a backs coach.

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer the only candidate for Manchester United job, insists Wayne Rooney
    Solskjaer the only candidate for Manchester United job, insists Wayne Rooney
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It would be disappointing if we didn’t come away with six points'
    'It would be disappointing if we didn’t come away with six points'
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    Matt Doherty open to playing unfamiliar right-wing role for Ireland
    IRELAND
    'He told me that I was Ireland captain and then the Debs went out the window!'
    'He told me that I was Ireland captain and then the Debs went out the window!'
    Boost for Leinster as McGrath, Leavy and Tomane make injury returns
    Ireland's wars, the first Dáil and rural electrification - A look at the National Museum of Ireland's 2019 programme

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie