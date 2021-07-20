Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 20 July 2021
Paul Pogba and Dele Alli among 10 players shortlisted for Uefa goal of the season

Patrik Schick and Sarah Zadrazil are also some of the contenders looking to win the award.

Tuesday 20 Jul 2021
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Image: Marcio Machado
Image: Marcio Machado

KEMAR ROOFE, Paul Pogba and Dele Alli are on a 10-player shortlist for Uefa’s goal of the season award.

Patrik Schick’s lob from the halfway line over a stranded David Marshall in the Czech Republic’s Euro 2020 win over Scotland is also a contender.

Alli scored Tottenham’s opening goal against Wolfsburg in the Champions League with a spectacular overhead kick.

Manchester United midfielder Pogba netted one of the goals of Euro 2020 for France against Switzerland.

Pogba picked the ball up 25 yards out and curled a stunning effort into the top corner to give France a 3-1 lead.

However, the Swiss eventually progressed to the quarter-finals on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Rangers striker Roofe also scored from the halfway line in the Europa League.

Roofe won the ball in his own half and beat three Standard Liege players before hitting a sensational long-range effort.

Mehdi Taremi’s overhead kick for Porto against Chelsea and Paulinho’s finish for Braga against Leicester are also on the shortlist.

The European Championships also provided Lorenzo Insigne’s strike for Italy against Belgium.

Florian Wirtz’s first-minute effort for Germany Under-21s against Holland, Sarah Zadrazil’s thunderbolt for Bayern Munich against Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals and Ferrao’s Futsal goal for Barcelona against Dobovec complete the shortlist.

Press Association

