Monday 26 October 2020
Paul Pogba threatens legal action over report that he will quit French team

The Sun ran the story in England and Pogba says he is ‘appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated’.

By AFP Monday 26 Oct 2020, 4:00 PM
Image: Oli Scarff
MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Paul Pogba today said that he will be “taking legal action” after reports claimed he had retired from international duty in protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments about radical Islam.

Reports in the Middle East, picked up by British tabloid The Sun, said that World Cup winner Pogba wanted to end his international career after Macron vowed to take the fight to Islamic radicals after the October 16 beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty.

“I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some ‘media’ sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot,” Pogba wrote on Instagram.

“I am against any and all forms of terror and violence.

Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life.

“I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News.”

Macron’s comments triggered protests in Muslim-majority countries at the weekend, with people burning pictures of Macron in Syria and setting fire to French flags in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Pogba won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, with Les Bleus’ next fixture a friendly with Finland on November 11 ahead of Nations League meetings with Portugal and Sweden.

United’s next match is Wednesday’s Champions League group game against RB Leipzig at Old Trafford.

