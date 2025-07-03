Advertisement
More Stories
Paul Shankey. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeExit

Paul Shankey steps down as manager of Waterford footballers

The Meath native decided against taking up the option of a third year at the helm.
12.27pm, 3 Jul 2025

PAUL SHANKEY HAS stepped down as manager of the Waterford senior footballers.

The Meath native decided against taking up the option of a third year at the helm.

Chairperson of Waterford GAA, Neil Moore, said: “We extend our sincere thanks to Paul for his commitment and service to Waterford football.

“His contribution over the past two years has been valued, and we wish him every success in the future.”

Shankey led Waterford to a memorable win over Tipperary in 2024 – the Déise’s first Munster SFC victory in 14 years.

However Waterford had a disappointing season in 2025, winning just one game as they finished bottom of Division 4 in the National League. 

Waterford suffered a three-point defeat to Tipperary in the quarter-finals of the Munster SFC, and lost all three games in Group 2 of the Tailteann Cup.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie