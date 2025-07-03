Paul Shankey steps down as manager of Waterford footballers

PAUL SHANKEY HAS stepped down as manager of the Waterford senior footballers.

The Meath native decided against taking up the option of a third year at the helm.

Chairperson of Waterford GAA, Neil Moore, said: “We extend our sincere thanks to Paul for his commitment and service to Waterford football.

“His contribution over the past two years has been valued, and we wish him every success in the future.”

Shankey led Waterford to a memorable win over Tipperary in 2024 – the Déise’s first Munster SFC victory in 14 years.

However Waterford had a disappointing season in 2025, winning just one game as they finished bottom of Division 4 in the National League.

Waterford suffered a three-point defeat to Tipperary in the quarter-finals of the Munster SFC, and lost all three games in Group 2 of the Tailteann Cup.