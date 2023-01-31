Waterford's Pauric Mahony retires from inter-county hurling

WATERFORD’S PAURIC MAHONY has retired from inter-county hurling at the age of 30.

Waterford GAA confirmed the news late last night after a report from The Waterford News & Star earlier in the day.

The local outlet reported that former captain Mahony had stepped away from the Déise panel and would not be part of Davy Fitzgerald’s set-up in 2023, but it was not known if a retirement announcement would follow.

Waterford GAA later posted a statement on social media, which reads:

“Pauric Mahony has tonight announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

“Waterford GAA would like to thank Pauric for his commitment to the Waterford senior hurling panel since 2011 and wish him the best of luck in the future.

“Pauric would like to thank the Waterford public for all the support over his career and wishes Davy Fitzgerald and the team the very best of luck for 2023.”

Mahony, who turns 31 in May, brings the curtain down on a 12-year inter-county career.

The Ballygunner star forward and ace free-taker made his senior debut in 2011 under Fitzgerald, first featuring against Dublin in the league and Limerick in the championship after a successful underage journey in which he helped secure Waterford’s first Munster minor title in 17 years in 2009.

Provincial glory was elusive at senior level, as was All-Ireland success after the Déise featured in the showpiece in 2017 and 2020. Mahony excelled in the former campaign, and was Liam Cahill’s captain for the latter but was sidelined for the Covid-hit season with a knee injury.

He did help his county to the Division 1 league crown in 2015 and 2022, and has enjoyed no shortage of club success with Ballygunner.

It’s understood Mahony will focus on that now, a 10th successive Waterford senior hurling title the target in 2023.

