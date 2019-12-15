Ballygunner star to captain Waterford senior hurlers for 2020

ATTACKER PAURIC MAHONY has been announced tonight as the new Waterford senior hurling captain with defender Conor Prunty set to fill the role of vice-captain.

The news was revealed on the county’s official Twitter account with Liam Cahill, who took as Waterford boss in late September, having turned to Mahony to lead the side.

Since making his senior debut with Waterford in 2011, Mahony has been a regular in the county’s forward line and a key scorer for the Deise when they won the 2015 hurling league title and contested the 2016 All-Ireland final.

Pauric Mahony of @ballygunnerHc has been named Captain of the Waterford Senior Hurlers for the 2020 Campaign with Conor Prunty of @AbbeycourtyGAA1 named as Vice Captain. pic.twitter.com/2L0oADrp3S — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) December 15, 2019

He suffered a serious injury in May 2015 when breaking his tibia in a club match but recovered to become a central figure in their attack under managers Derek McGrath and Paraic Fanning.

Mahony has enjoyed huge success with his club Ballygunner, winning several county senior hurling titles in Waterford and a Munster club crown in 2018. They lost out in the defence of their title when defeated by Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh in the provincial final last month.

Abbeyside-Ballinacourty player Prunty, a member of Waterford’s All-Ireland U21 hurling triumph in 2016, will be vice-captain.

