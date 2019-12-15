This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ballygunner star to captain Waterford senior hurlers for 2020

Pauric Mahony will captain Waterford next year with Conor Prunty vice-captain.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 11:01 PM
Pauric Mahony will lead the Waterford hurlers next year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ATTACKER PAURIC MAHONY has been announced tonight as the new Waterford senior hurling captain with defender Conor Prunty set to fill the role of vice-captain.

The news was revealed on the county’s official Twitter account with Liam Cahill, who took as Waterford boss in late September, having turned to Mahony to lead the side.

Since making his senior debut with Waterford in 2011, Mahony has been a regular in the county’s forward line and a key scorer for the Deise when they won the 2015 hurling league title and contested the 2016 All-Ireland final.

He suffered a serious injury in May 2015 when breaking his tibia in a club match but recovered to become a central figure in their attack under managers Derek McGrath and Paraic Fanning.

Mahony has enjoyed huge success with his club Ballygunner, winning several county senior hurling titles in Waterford and a Munster club crown in 2018. They lost out in the defence of their title when defeated by Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh in the provincial final last month.

Abbeyside-Ballinacourty player Prunty, a member of Waterford’s All-Ireland U21 hurling triumph in 2016, will be vice-captain.

