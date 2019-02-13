PBC sweep Rockwell aside to seal Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final spot

PBC's Alex Kendellen is tackled by Eddie Daly of Rockwell. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Rockwell College 9

Presentation Brothers College 31

Andrew Horgan reports from Musgrave Park

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE are through to the semi-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup after they saw off the challenge of Rockwell College.

Pres now await the victors of the quarter-final replay between Bandon and Glenstal in the last four.

Winners of the competition on 29 occasions, PBC registered five tries, two of which came via Alex Kendellen in the second half, in an impressive win today at Musgrave Park.

Nevertheless, it was Rockwell who made the better start as they raced into a six-point lead within the opening 11 minutes thanks to a couple of well-executed penalties from John O’Sullivan.

Their opponents eventually settled and edged in front when a superb kick in behind the backs allowed Joe O’Leary to touch down underneath the posts.

Rockwell's James O'Meara and James O'Shaughnessy of PBC collide. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Another O’Sullivan penalty saw Rockwell retake the lead in the 20th minute, but further tries from Eoin Quilter and Darragh Murphy ensured that PBC had the lead at the interval — 19-9.

PBC were dominant in the second period and a brace of tries from Alex Kendellen sealed their passage into the final four with an impressive 22-point victory.

Scorers

Rockwell College

Penalties: John O’Sullivan (3 from 3)

Presentation Brothers College

Tries: Joe O’Leary, Eoin Quilter, Darragh Murphy, Alex Kendellen (2)

Conversions: Louis Bruce (3 from 5)

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: Cian Mullane; Jack Hunt, Sam Tarleton, Alan Flannery, Sean Cotter; Eddie Daly, John O’Sullivan; Tom Dowling, James O’Meara, Killian Lane; Robert Browne, Kevin Grogan; Joe Dawn, Harry Tobin, Stephen Grogan.

Replacements: Brian Flavin, Dara Murphy, Dylan Farrelly, Richard Anglim, Dylan Foley, Luke Fogarty, Joshua O’Dwyer.

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE: Mark McLoughlin; Daniel Squires, Peter Cunningham, Sean Henry Squires, Darragh French; Louis Bruce, Joe O’Leary; Rory Duggan, Darragh Murphy, Darragh McSweeney; David McCarthy, Eoin Quilter; Jack Kelleher, John Forde, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Mark Fitzgibbon, James O’Shaughnessy, Alex Walsh, Michael Hand, David O’Halloran, Ben Comiskey, Ciaran O’Connor, Brian Anthony.

Referee: Kevin Horgan.

