This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PBC sweep Rockwell aside to seal Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final spot

The 29-time winners registered five tries in a comprehensive victory this afternoon in Cork.

By Andrew Horgan Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 2:22 PM
6 hours ago 5,365 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4491747

Alex Kendellen is tackled by Eddie Daly PBC's Alex Kendellen is tackled by Eddie Daly of Rockwell. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Rockwell College 9
Presentation Brothers College 31

Andrew Horgan reports from Musgrave Park

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE are through to the semi-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup after they saw off the challenge of Rockwell College.

Pres now await the victors of the quarter-final replay between Bandon and Glenstal in the last four.

Winners of the competition on 29 occasions, PBC registered five tries, two of which came via Alex Kendellen in the second half, in an impressive win today at Musgrave Park.

Nevertheless, it was Rockwell who made the better start as they raced into a six-point lead within the opening 11 minutes thanks to a couple of well-executed penalties from John O’Sullivan.

Their opponents eventually settled and edged in front when a superb kick in behind the backs allowed Joe O’Leary to touch down underneath the posts.

James O'Meara with James O'Shaughnessy Rockwell's James O'Meara and James O'Shaughnessy of PBC collide. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Another O’Sullivan penalty saw Rockwell retake the lead in the 20th minute, but further tries from Eoin Quilter and Darragh Murphy ensured that PBC had the lead at the interval — 19-9.

PBC were dominant in the second period and a brace of tries from Alex Kendellen sealed their passage into the final four with an impressive 22-point victory.

Scorers

Rockwell College

Penalties: John O’Sullivan (3 from 3)

Presentation Brothers College

Tries: Joe O’Leary, Eoin Quilter, Darragh Murphy, Alex Kendellen (2)
Conversions: Louis Bruce (3 from 5)

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: Cian Mullane; Jack Hunt, Sam Tarleton, Alan Flannery, Sean Cotter; Eddie Daly, John O’Sullivan; Tom Dowling, James O’Meara, Killian Lane; Robert Browne, Kevin Grogan; Joe Dawn, Harry Tobin, Stephen Grogan.

Replacements: Brian Flavin, Dara Murphy, Dylan Farrelly, Richard Anglim, Dylan Foley, Luke Fogarty, Joshua O’Dwyer.

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE: Mark McLoughlin; Daniel Squires, Peter Cunningham, Sean Henry Squires, Darragh French; Louis Bruce, Joe O’Leary; Rory Duggan, Darragh Murphy, Darragh McSweeney; David McCarthy, Eoin Quilter; Jack Kelleher, John Forde, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Mark Fitzgibbon, James O’Shaughnessy, Alex Walsh, Michael Hand, David O’Halloran, Ben Comiskey, Ciaran O’Connor, Brian Anthony.

Referee: Kevin Horgan.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Horgan
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    Ex-England U20 captain earns call-up to Italy squad ahead of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    Liverpool pair urge German striker Werner to make Anfield switch
    Solskjaer: I can't do anything about struggling Sanchez
    IRELAND
    'Conor is a world class player': Van Graan not concerned by Murray's form during Six Nations
    'Conor is a world class player': Van Graan not concerned by Murray's form during Six Nations
    'It's exciting working with these players - the sky's the limit for them'
    Ban on British-trained runners competing in Ireland lifted amid equine flu outbreak
    ENGLAND
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    Ban handed down for 'personal abuse of a player' after homophobic sledging storm

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie