Harrington takes third Champions Tour win of the year

PADRAIG HARRINGTON CLAIMED his third victory on the PGA Champions Tour this season at the Ascension Charity Classic in St Louis.

The Dubliner shot a final round 68 finish one clear of YE Yang on 14 under to claim the prize of €300,000.

Advertisement

It sealed Harrington’s third victory of the season in the tour in addition to flour second-place finishes and a gutters two top-10s.

He took a one-shot lead into the final round and despite a late wobble managed to hold out.

“I’ve always had the ability to win when I’m coming from behind, charging – when I have to hit the shots,” Harrington said.

“But what I am seeing here is obviously I am in front and I have to manage that and manage my emotions.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“I thought I did a great job with that at the Dick’s Sporting Goods. It was really simple with no drama.

“Today, I had to try to hit a low shot into the fourth and hit a terrible shot and got it off the top of the clubface and that was a terrible double bogey. And then the bogey on 13 came out of nowhere.

“It was nice to make the birdies to follow up and had some really nice wedge shots. Getting to the clubhouse, maybe I was looking at the victory speech a bit too much.”