Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 12 September 2022
Advertisement

Harrington takes third Champions Tour win of the year

Padraig Harrington prevailed at the Ascension Charity Classic in St Louis.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Sep 2022, 8:49 AM
1 hour ago 9,121 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5863692
File photo of Padraig Harrington.
Image: Jeff Mcintosh
File photo of Padraig Harrington.
File photo of Padraig Harrington.
Image: Jeff Mcintosh

PADRAIG HARRINGTON CLAIMED his third victory on the PGA Champions Tour this season at the Ascension Charity Classic in St Louis. 

The Dubliner shot a final round 68 finish one clear of YE Yang on 14 under to claim the prize of €300,000.

It sealed Harrington’s third victory of the season in the tour in addition to flour second-place finishes and a gutters two top-10s.

He took a one-shot lead into the final round and despite a late wobble managed to hold out.

“I’ve always had the ability to win when I’m coming from behind, charging – when I have to hit the shots,” Harrington said.

“But what I am seeing here is obviously I am in front and I have to manage that and manage my emotions.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“I thought I did a great job with that at the Dick’s Sporting Goods. It was really simple with no drama.

“Today, I had to try to hit a low shot into the fourth and hit a terrible shot and got it off the top of the clubface and that was a terrible double bogey. And then the bogey on 13 came out of nowhere.

“It was nice to make the birdies to follow up and had some really nice wedge shots. Getting to the clubhouse, maybe I was looking at the victory speech a bit too much.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie