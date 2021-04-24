Second-half show as reigning champions Peamount turn on the style to beat brave Bohs

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle came off the bench to score a stunning free-kick.

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle came off the bench to score a stunning free-kick.

Bohemians 0

Peamount United 3

Brendan Graham reports from the Oscar Traynor Centre

PEAMOUNT UNITED CONTINUED their unbeaten start to the season with a dominant 3-0 win over Bohemians this afternoon.

Goals from Tiegan Ruddy, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Becky Watkins secured their third win of the season in what has been a very solid start to their title defence.

A strong start from Peamount was made all the trickier with a strong breeze to contend with, as the sides looked to get to grips with the conditions.

Peamount had the ball on the back of the net on 35 minutes courtesy of Sadhbh Doyle only to have it ruled out for offside. Megan Smyth-Lynch showed brilliant feet in midfield to dance around Isobel Finnegan before threading a perfectly weighted ball into the path of Doyle. Doyle side-footed the ball past Bohs ‘keeper Niamh Coombes but was ruled offside.

A strong display from Bohs, but three goals in the space of 10 minutes sees Peamount leave with the spoils.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#WeAreBohs #DublinsOriginals pic.twitter.com/n21z2VjRLU — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) April 24, 2021

Bohemians, to their credit, had to dig deep for large spells of the opening half and did excellently to keep Peamount at bay. Coombes did brilliantly with a double save just on the stroke of half time to deny O’Gorman twice.

Claire Walsh could have been caught out moments later when the ball was nicked from her feet by Erica Burke. Former Kildare ladies football captain Burke on the edge of the box, tried to find space, but O’Gorman was on her in a flash to dispossess and clear the danger.

Peamount broke the deadlock just after the hour-mark through Ruddy. O’Gorman did well to find Beirne in space to her left. Beirne played the ball to Ruddy who scored with a tidy finish past Coombes — and put the reigning champions in the driving seat.

Substitute Ryan-Doyle doubled Peamount’s lead on 72 minutes with a curling free-kick up over the wall before nestling into the top corner to her delight.

Two became three minutes later, and a better team goal you will not find this weekend.

Duggan broke from midfield linking up well with O’Gorman as they raced towards goal. O’Gorman found Ryan-Doyle on the overlap, who rifled a cross to the back of the box for Watkins to smash home a volley and make it three.

A brave performance from Bohemians, but Peamount showed why they are champions in the second half by exerting their dominance and getting the goals.

Bohemians: Niamh Coombes; Chloe Flynn, Erica Byrne, Yvonne Hedigan, Ann Marie Byrne; Isobel Finnegan, Sophie Watters, Chloe Darby (Niamh Kenna 81), Abbie Brophy, Bronagh Kane (Aoife Robinson 69); Erica Burke

Peamount: Niamh Reid-Burke; Dearbhaile Berine (Lucy McCartan 76), Claire Walsh, Dora Gorman, Lauryn O’Callaghan; Aine O’Gorman (Orlagh Fitzpatrick 87), Tiegan Ruddy, Karen Duggan (Della Doherty 87), Megan Smyth – Lynch (Eleanor Ryan – Doyle 64); Sadbhbh Doyle (Stephanie Roche 87), Becky Watkins.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

*******************

Elsewhere in the WNL’s early kick-offs today, DLR Waves were 1-0 winners over Cork City thanks to a stunning Jess Gleeson free-kick:

Galway and Treaty United are currently going head-to-head out West, with Wexford Youths and Athlone Town facing off at 6.30pm.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy