Late Murphy goal secures Wexford draw at Peamount

A KYLIE MURPHY GOAL two minutes from time saw Peamount and Wexford play out a 2-2 draw in PRL Park this afternoon.

A dream start for Peamount saw them take the lead after just four minutes. A trademark Aine O’Gorman delivery whipped in from the right was met perfectly by Megan Smyth-Lynch on the edge of the box with an over head kick off the post before nestling into the back of the net.

Peamount continued to dominate in the early stages of the first half as Wexford struggled to get their foot on the ball.

Kylie Murphy was doing her best to rally the troops from the back and Wexford had strong claims for a penalty on fifteen minutes. Lauren Dwyer appeared to be bundled over in the box by McAloon in her attempt to collect the cross but the referee saw otherwise waving the claim away within seconds.

Wexford to their credit responded brilliantly after the concession of such an early goal. They enjoyed much more of the ball as the first half progressed, holding on to the ball with much more comfort as they tried to push forward in search of an equaliser.

Chances came for the lively Ellen Molloy with Ciara Rossiter growing more and more into the game as the half wore on. Wexford pushed hard for an equaliser but anything they could muster up was from distance. O’Callaghan and Walsh defended valiantly at the back for Peamount throughout.

On the stroke of half time Peamount doubled their lead through their captain: O’Gorman’s fifth of the season came from the tightest of angles. The playmaker picked up the ball on the edge of the box advanced towards goal before unleashing a shot past Gray at the near post.

Wexford were brilliant from the off in the second half as they pushed forward for a goal. Kylie Murphy saw her curling free kick tipped away on the hour mark. A brilliant effort from Murphy and a save just as good to deny her.

Second half substitute Blessing Kingsley was brilliant after coming on and with twenty minutes remaining should have had her goal. A powerful effort from distance was somehow parried away by McAloon with a brilliant save to keep Wexford at bay.

The goal came for Wexford on seventy six minutes with their good play and pressure being rewarded as they found the net.

Ellen Molly’s strike from distance was saved well and put out for a corner. Nicola Sinnott headed home Clancy’s corner to claw one back for the visitors.

With just two minutes left Wexford were level with Kylie Murphy leading by example: the Wexford captain was brilliant throughout and headed her side level from an excellent Rossiter cross.

A point each in the end after a battling performance and a brilliant advertisement for the league from two top sides.

Peamount United: Naoisha McAloon; Dearbhaile Beirne, Tiegan Ruddy, Lauryn O’Callaghan, Claire Walsh; Megan Smyth – Lynch (Alannah McEvoy 73), Karen Duggan, Aine O’Gorman, Lucy McCartan; Sadbh Doyle (Stephanie Roche 67), Eleanor Ryan – Doyle (Dora Gorman 83)

Wexford Youths: Kiev Gray; Orlaith Conlon (Lynn Craven 46), Lauren Dwyer, Ciara Rossiter, Nicola Sinnott; Kylie Murphy, Aoibheann Clancy, Ellen Molloy, Aisling Frawley (Blessing Kingsley 65); Edel Kennedy; Lynn Marie Grant

