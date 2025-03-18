France's Peato Mauvaka cited for foul play against Scotland

FRANCE HOOKER PEATO Mauvaka has been cited for an incident during his side’s Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday.
The No 2 was shown a yellow card during the first half after he made head-to-head contact with Scotland’s Ben White.
Mauvaka returned to the field after being sent to the sin bin for 10-minutes. The incident was referred for a bunker review, but it was deemed the contact was not dangerous.
Yet now Mauvaka has been cited for foul play contrary to Law 9.12 – A player must not…. strike with any part of the arm, shoulder, head or knee(s).
He will attend the hearing via video conference before an independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Jennifer Donovan – Chair (Ireland), with the other two Disciplinary Committee members yet to be confirmed.
The hearing takes place on Thursday, 20 March at 10am.
