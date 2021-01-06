BE PART OF THE TEAM

Pele denies changing Instagram bio after Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses his record

The Brazil legend has been accused of trying to overshadow the achievements of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 9:00 PM
28 minutes ago 1,579 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5318088
Pele presenting Cristiano Ronaldo with the Fifa World Player of the Year award in January 2009.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Pele presenting Cristiano Ronaldo with the Fifa World Player of the Year award in January 2009.
Pele presenting Cristiano Ronaldo with the Fifa World Player of the Year award in January 2009.
Image: EMPICS Sport

PELE HAS DENIED updating his Instagram profile after being accused of attempting to overshadow the record-breaking achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Three-time World Cup winner Pele declares himself the ‘leading goal scorer of all time’ on the social media platform, claiming to have registered a whopping 1,283 goals.

Official records state the former Brazil and Santos striker scored 757 times during his stellar playing career, which ran from 1956 and 1977.

Juventus and Portugal forward Ronaldo surpassed that number on Sunday by moving on to 758 courtesy of a brace in a Serie A match against Udinese, while Argentina international Messi broke Pele’s record of goals for a single club by netting his 644th for Barcelona just before Christmas.

Despite disagreeing with the record books, 80-year-old Pele has defiantly responded to suggestions he amended his Instagram bio in the wake of Ronaldo’s weekend double.

“I was accused by the press of having changed my Instagram bio to overshadow these big stars that are breaking my records,” he posted on Twitter.

“The bio text has always been the same since I joined the platform. None of this should distract us from your incredible achievements.”

Czech player Josef Bican is officially recognised as football’s greatest goalscorer with an astonishing tally of 805, scored between 1931 and 1955.

Following news of Messi’s landmark 644th strike for Barca on 22 December, Pele’s former side Santos disputed the number of goals he scored for them between 1956 and 1974.

They released a statement claiming his tally for the club was 1,091 goals, far higher than the 643 officially recorded.

