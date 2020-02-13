This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Guardiola: Man City could sack me if I lose against Real Madrid

The pressure is on Pep to deliver his club’s maiden European Cup.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 2:16 PM
43 minutes ago 645 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5006075
Man City boss Pep Guardiola.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

PEP GUARDIOLA BELIEVES he could be relieved of his managerial duties at the Etihad Stadium if Manchester City lose against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

City have been unable to maintain their domestic dominance in 2019-20, with Liverpool storming 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League after 25 games.

The Blues look destined to miss out on a third successive title, but they have progressed to another Carabao Cup final, the fifth round of the FA Cup and the knockout stages in Europe’s elite competition.

Guardiola was touted as the man to end City’s wait for Champions League glory when he inherited the managerial reigns at the Etihad in 2016, but he has so far been unable to guide the team further than the quarter-final stage.

The Catalan – who won the trophy twice while in charge of Barcelona - thinks City’s season will be considered a failure if they are unable to get past Real Madrid in the last 16.

Guardiola says the fact City have never conquered Europe adds to the difficulty of the task at hand, with expectations at the Etihad at an all-time high.

“That’s why it is so difficult to win it. And in 100 and more seasons of history for Manchester City, it was 100 seasons of failure – that is not true,” he told Football Daily.

“There are many incredible players that made our fans happy, and [times when] our fans enjoyed part of the season. I know the people say ‘You are good’ or ‘You’re not good enough.’

“I accept it. I want to win the Champions League, I dream and will enjoy the games against Real Madrid, to see what I can do.

“And this process, the two weeks before, will be the happiest moments of my profession, to imagine what we can do to beat them.

“If we don’t beat them, then the chairman will come, or the sporting director, and say ‘It’s not good enough, we want the Champions League, I’m going to sack you’.

“Then ‘OK, thank you, it was a pleasure.’”

When asked if he genuinely believes his job could be under threat if he doesn’t deliver the Champions League, Guardiola responded: “I don’t know, many times it has happened. Or maybe he will say ‘OK you’ve done well, but what can we improve?’

“Since I arrived, that is what I have got from this club – what can we do, then do it better and do it better. That is the process.

“Liverpool have spent four or five years to win the first title last season. It was a process – new players, the process, then invest more and more, and they are the best team in the world right now.

“Always people believe that you are Pep, or you are Jurgen, or another name, so you have to win all the titles, get two thousand million points, two thousand million goals.

“Sometimes it’s not possible. Sometimes there are opponents, sometimes you cannot do it because in no sport does one team win all the titles all the time. It’s impossible.

“We give a bad, bad message for the new generation, to our kids, to just count the winner, the trophies.

“You said the season would be a disaster, but if we win the Champions League it would be sensational. Why?”

City will take in a trip to Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their tie with Madrid on 26 February, with the reverse fixture set to take place three weeks later.

The English champions are currently looking ahead to a Premier League meeting with West Ham, which was rescheduled due to the extreme weather caused by Storm Ciara last weekend.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie