BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Chelsea duo offer social media support to those ‘struggling to come out’

Team-mates Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson are in a relationship together.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 11:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,502 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5354627
Pernille Harder has offered support.
Image: PA
Pernille Harder has offered support.
Pernille Harder has offered support.
Image: PA

CHELSEA DUO PERNILLE Harder and Magda Eriksson have offered support to members of the LGBT community who are struggling to open up about their sexuality.

Harder and Eriksson are in a relationship together and have been Blues team-mates since September when Denmark international Harder joined from Wolfsburg for a reported record fee for a female footballer.

On the field, the pair have helped Chelsea to the top of the Women’s Super League.

And after both played in Sunday’s 5-0 win at Bristol City, they opened their Twitter direct messages and encouraged people struggling with their sexuality to get in touch.

Harder wrote: “I’m lucky to have a family who was nothing but happy for me when I came out 7 years ago.

“I know a lot of people are struggling to tell their friends and families they are gay, which must be the worst feeling I can imagine.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“To come out should feel natural to anybody and likewise be accepted by everyone. For the next hours, @MagdaEricsson and I will open our dm’s for anyone who struggles to come out, want to know about our experiences or just look for a good advice on Valentine’s day”.

Sweden international Eriksson added: “I’m so lucky to have a relationship with the woman I love but I know this isn’t the case for everyone, especially in these times.

“In the LGBT community these problems can feel even worse. So, for the next hours, @PernilleMHarder & I will open our DMs for anyone who wants to chat.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie