PETE WILKINS REMAINS on sick leave and will not lead Connacht’s coaching team for Saturday’s URC meeting with Munster at MacHale Park, the province have confirmed.
Wilkins, who took over as Connacht boss in 2023, missed his side’s URC defeat away to the Ospreys on Saturday after being granted sick leave in recent weeks.
Scrum and contact coach Colm Tucker stepped up to temporarily lead the province in Wilkins’ absence, and will continue in that role for this weekend’s interpro derby in Mayo.
In other news, Shayne Bolton is unavailable due to a foot sprain he suffered while playing against the Ospreys, while Peter Dooley will miss a number of weeks due to a calf strain.
Eoin de Buitlear has returned to training after recovering from a thumb fracture, while Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham and captain Cian Prendergast will all train fully today and are available for selection this week.
Sean O’Brien (hamstring), Ben Murphy (finger) and Byron Ralston (knee) are continuing to rehab long-term injuries.
Connacht boss Wilkins remains on sick leave with Tucker in charge for Munster clash
