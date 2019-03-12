This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FA investigating allegations of racism and bullying against former Newcastle coach Beardsley

The ex-Magpies striker left his role last week, but has repeatedly denied the claims.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 12:32 PM
20 minutes ago 318 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4536758
Peter Beardley officially departed the club a week ago.
Image: Simon Cooper/EMPICS Sport
Peter Beardley officially departed the club a week ago.
Peter Beardley officially departed the club a week ago.
Image: Simon Cooper/EMPICS Sport

PETER BEARDSLEY IS is being investigated by the Football Association (FA) following allegations made about him during his time at Newcastle United, the governing body has confirmed.

The 58-year-old, who left his post as a coach at Newcastle last week, had been on a period of leave since January 2018 when the club announced they were launching an investigation into claims of racism and bullying.

Beardsley’s solicitors released a statement at the time that said the former England international “categorically denies the allegations”.

Newcastle confirmed last Wednesday that Beardsley, who had two spells as a player with the Magpies, was no longer employed by the club.

And on Tuesday, an FA spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the FA is investigating the allegations made against Peter Beardsley during his time at Newcastle United.”

In a statement released via his legal representatives following his departure from Newcastle, Beardsley said: “The time is now right for me to seek a new challenge and I wish the players all the best and the supporters the success they deserve.

I have always honoured my contractual obligations of confidentiality to the club and maintained my silence, which has in itself been very difficult.

“I am incredibly grateful for the tremendous support I have received and I look forward to the future.”

Sixteen years ago Beardsley saw a Premier League inquiry over allegations of bullying during a previous period of employment with Newcastle dismissed.

The former England striker made more than 250 league appearances for the club over two spells in the 1980s and 1990s. After retiring from playing in 1999, Beardsley returned to the club as reserve team manager following a brief one-game spell as England assistant to interim boss Howard Wilkinson.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Superb Ireland U20 tackles stifle Joseph before French star shows fair play
    Hungry Conan thrilled to slot back in alongside O'Mahony and Stander
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Louis Van Gaal announces he is retiring from management
    Louis Van Gaal announces he is retiring from management
    Lingard's celebration helped motivate Arsenal to avenge FA Cup defeat
    'I don't think it's a penalty': Young questions referee's call as United come unstuck

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie