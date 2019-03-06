Peter Beardsley leaves Newcastle coaching role after bullying and racism allegations

Beardsley has been a coach at Newcastle since 2003.

NEWCASTLE UNITED HAVE today announced that Peter Beardsley has left the club.

The former England striker, who made more than 300 appearances for the Magpies during two spells in the 1980s and 90s, became a coach at the Premier League club in 2003.

Cleared of bullying allegations by an FA Premier League inquiry along with academy director Kenny Wharton that year, he departed in 2006 but returned three years later.

Most recently in charge of the U23s, Beardsley has been on “a period of leave” since January 2018, when allegations of racism and bullying emerged.

A young player, Yasin El-Mhanni, made a formal complaint with the backing of his team-mates and Newcastle launched an investigation.

The 58-year-old strongly denied any wrongdoing. In a short statement, the club didn’t specify the reasons behind his departure.

“Newcastle United can confirm that Peter Beardsley is no longer employed by the club,” it reads.

We are grateful for the contribution Peter has given over the years as a player, coach and ambassador and we wish him well for the future.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

