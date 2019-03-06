This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Peter Beardsley leaves Newcastle coaching role after bullying and racism allegations

The former Magpies striker had denied the claims and took ‘a period of leave’ from his position as U23s coach.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 2:18 PM
29 minutes ago 793 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4526747
Beardsley has been a coach at Newcastle since 2003.
Image: Mike Egerton
Beardsley has been a coach at Newcastle since 2003.
Beardsley has been a coach at Newcastle since 2003.
Image: Mike Egerton

NEWCASTLE UNITED HAVE today announced that Peter Beardsley has left the club. 

The former England striker, who made more than 300 appearances for the Magpies during two spells in the 1980s and 90s, became a coach at the Premier League club in 2003.

Cleared of bullying allegations by an FA Premier League inquiry along with academy director Kenny Wharton that year, he departed in 2006 but returned three years later.  

Most recently in charge of the U23s, Beardsley has been on “a period of leave” since January 2018, when allegations of racism and bullying emerged

A young player, Yasin El-Mhanni, made a formal complaint with the backing of his team-mates and Newcastle launched an investigation. 

The 58-year-old strongly denied any wrongdoing. In a short statement, the club didn’t specify the reasons behind his departure.

“Newcastle United can confirm that Peter Beardsley is no longer employed by the club,” it reads.  

We are grateful for the contribution Peter has given over the years as a player, coach and ambassador and we wish him well for the future. 

“The club will make no further comment at this time.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined
    Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined
    Byrne and Marmion back in Schmidt's Ireland squad for France
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    FOOTBALL
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    IRELAND
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    France will 'sniff blood' as they aim to pressure Ireland's 'weaknesses'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    Solskjaer confirms Sanchez's sideline spell and refuses to rule out PSG comeback
    Lukaku hits out at media 'lies' following report of Pogba rift
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Cheshire smiles for Black Cats as Sunderland book Wembley final date against Portsmouth
    Cheshire smiles for Black Cats as Sunderland book Wembley final date against Portsmouth
    Fulham match programme aims series of jibes at Liverpool over their treatment of Roy Hodgson
    Burnley boss insists half-time withdrawal of 'terrific' Hendrick was tactical

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie