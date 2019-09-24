Ex-Ulster back Nelson named to start Canada's World Cup opener

PETER NELSON’S REMARKABLE journey from Belfast to Test rugby with Canada will continue apace on Thursday when he starts for Kingsley Jones’ side in their World Cup opener.

Nelson, who only made his international debut for Canada in July, has been named to start at out-half for Canada’s Pool B clash against Conor O’Shea’s Italy in Fukuoka [KO 8.45am].

The 26-year-old left Ulster at the end of last season and moved to Vancouver to link up with Canada ahead of their Pacific Nations Cup campaign, with Nelson qualifying to represent Les Rouges through his Canadian grandmother.

The Dungannon native, who played 60 times for his native province, made his Test debut against USA in July and has won three further caps, in addition to an appearance against Leinster in August’s friendly fixture.

Glasgow Warriors winger DTH van der Merwe starts for Jones’ side against the Azzurri in what is his fourth World Cup, while London Irish back Ciaran Hearn is appearing in his third.

There is, however, no place for Cork native Shane O’Leary in Canada’s matchday 23.

Meanwhile, Italy will rest talismanic captain Sergio Parisse, with an eye on sterner tests against New Zealand and South Africa.

Dean Budd will captain Italy. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Lock Dean Budd will skipper the side in Parisse’s absence as the Azzurri look to improve on their unconvincing 47-22 win against minnows Namibia.

Only Jayden Hayward, Luca Bigi, Tommaso Allan, Tommaso Benvenuti and Braam Steyn keep their places and coach O’Shea has also tinkered with the backline, moving Hayward from fullback to inside centre.

The half-back combination of Callum Braley and Tommaso Allan is the 13th different pairing used by Italy since the 2015 World Cup.

Canada:

15. Patrick Parfrey

14. Jeff Hassler

13. Ben Lesage

12. Nick Blevins

11. DTH van der Merwe

10. Peter Nelson

9. Gordon McRorie

1. Hubert Buydens

2. Eric Howard

3. Matt Tierney

4. Conor Keys

5. Josh Larsen

6. Michael Sheppard

7. Lucas Rumball

8. Tyler Ardron (captain).

Replacements:

16. Benoit Piffero

17. Djustice Duru-Sears

18. Jake Ilnicki

19. Luke Campbell

20. Matt Heaton

21. Jamie Mackenzie

22. Ciaran Hearn

23. Andrew Coe.

Italy:

15. Matteo Minozzi

14. Tommaso Benvenuti

13. Michele Campagnaro

12. Jayden Hayward

11. Giulio Bisegni

10. Tommaso Allan

9. Callum Braley

1. Andrea Lovotti

2. Luca Bigi

3. Simone Ferrari

4. David Sisi

5. Dean Budd (captain)

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Jake Polledri

8. Braam Steyn.

Replacements:

16. Federico Zani

17. Nicola Quaglio

18. Marco Riccioni

19. Federico Ruzza

20. Maxime Mbanda

21. Guglielmo Palazzani

22. Carlo Canna

23. Mattia Bellini.

