This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Ulster back Nelson named to start Canada's World Cup opener

The 26-year-old won his first Test cap in July.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 10:55 AM
44 minutes ago 703 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4822109
Nelson has won four caps for Canada.
Image: World Rugby
Nelson has won four caps for Canada.
Nelson has won four caps for Canada.
Image: World Rugby

PETER NELSON’S REMARKABLE journey from Belfast to Test rugby with Canada will continue apace on Thursday when he starts for Kingsley Jones’ side in their World Cup opener.

Nelson, who only made his international debut for Canada in July, has been named to start at out-half for Canada’s Pool B clash against Conor O’Shea’s Italy in Fukuoka [KO 8.45am].

The 26-year-old left Ulster at the end of last season and moved to Vancouver to link up with Canada ahead of their Pacific Nations Cup campaign, with Nelson qualifying to represent Les Rouges through his Canadian grandmother.

The Dungannon native, who played 60 times for his native province, made his Test debut against USA in July and has won three further caps, in addition to an appearance against Leinster in August’s friendly fixture.

Glasgow Warriors winger DTH van der Merwe starts for Jones’ side against the Azzurri in what is his fourth World Cup, while London Irish back Ciaran Hearn is appearing in his third.

There is, however, no place for Cork native Shane O’Leary in Canada’s matchday 23. 

Meanwhile, Italy will rest talismanic captain Sergio Parisse, with an eye on sterner tests against New Zealand and South Africa.

italys-dean-budd Dean Budd will captain Italy. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Lock Dean Budd will skipper the side in Parisse’s absence as the Azzurri look to improve on their unconvincing 47-22 win against minnows Namibia.

Only Jayden Hayward, Luca Bigi, Tommaso Allan, Tommaso Benvenuti and Braam Steyn keep their places and coach O’Shea has also tinkered with the backline, moving Hayward from fullback to inside centre.

The half-back combination of Callum Braley and Tommaso Allan is the 13th different pairing used by Italy since the 2015 World Cup. 

Canada:

15. Patrick Parfrey
14. Jeff Hassler
13. Ben Lesage
12. Nick Blevins
11. DTH van der Merwe
10. Peter Nelson
9. Gordon McRorie

1. Hubert Buydens
2. Eric Howard
3. Matt Tierney
4. Conor Keys
5. Josh Larsen
6. Michael Sheppard
7. Lucas Rumball
8. Tyler Ardron (captain).

Replacements:

16. Benoit Piffero
17. Djustice Duru-Sears
18. Jake Ilnicki
19. Luke Campbell
20. Matt Heaton
21. Jamie Mackenzie
22. Ciaran Hearn
23. Andrew Coe.

Italy: 

15. Matteo Minozzi
14. Tommaso Benvenuti
13. Michele Campagnaro
12. Jayden Hayward
11. Giulio Bisegni
10. Tommaso Allan
9. Callum Braley

1. Andrea Lovotti
2. Luca Bigi
3. Simone Ferrari
4. David Sisi
5. Dean Budd (captain)
6. Sebastian Negri
7. Jake Polledri
8. Braam Steyn.

Replacements:

16. Federico Zani
17. Nicola Quaglio
18. Marco Riccioni
19. Federico Ruzza
20. Maxime Mbanda
21. Guglielmo Palazzani
22. Carlo Canna
23. Mattia Bellini.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie